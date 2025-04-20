



According to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, there are approximately 500 new cases in the United States per year. The ultimate guide to proper hand washing When people ask how to protect themselves from the spread of Covid-19, one of the first suggestions from doctors is to wash your hands. This is what you don't do. The two Oregon people died of rare and progressive brain damage, similar to the fatal “crazy cow disease,” leading to dementia. Hood River County Health Department He was confirmed dead on April 14th, and over the past eight months there was one confirmed case and two cases of illness, Kreuzfeld Jacob's disease. Of the three cases, two have died, the department added. At this time, there is “no identifiable link” between the three cases, according to the health department. The risk of developing illness is “very low” because it is not spreading through air, touch, social contact or water. The Health Department added that investigations of confirmed cases are ongoing and will continue to monitor the situation to ensure there is no risk to public health. What is Kreuzfeld-Jacob's disease? Creutzfeld-Jacob disease is a serious brain injury caused by a misfolded protein called prions found in the brain and neurons. In the United States, there are around 500 new cases of human diseases per year. Kreuzfeld – Jacob's Disease Foundation. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> The disease can occur in a variety of ways, most occurring without known reasons, the health department said. It can also be inherited by a family, and in “very rare cases,” it can be spread to infected brain or neural tissue through a specific medical exposure, or by eating infected beef. What are the symptoms of Kreuzfeld-Jacob disease? According to the health department, symptoms of Kreuzfeld-Jacob disease include changes in memory, walking, coordination, language and behavior. Mayo Clinic Other symptoms of this disease are insomnia, blurred vision or blindness, and difficulty swallowing. According to Mayo Clinic, deaths from Creutzfeldt-Jakob occur within a year, adding that those with illness usually die from medical issues related to the illness. Problems can include dysphagia, falls, heart problems, lung failure, pneumonia or other infections. This disease is extremely rare and that's it 1 person per million people It is diagnosed worldwide every year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2025/04/19/mad-cow-like-brain-disease-deaths-oregon/83176211007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

