



You're not crazy. Allergy season is getting worse. New research shows that pollen seasons are longer and more intense. but why? The end of the cold and flu season may be here, but now when Summit County residents sneeze, that may be a completely different reason: allergies. Allergy season is here Four adults and 1 in 5 children If you are affected in the US, it could be that you or someone you know may have been victims of allergy-inducing pollen. But is the allergy season getting worse in northeast Ohio? the study It showed that climate change could be the reason behind longer allergy seasons around the country. Here are some things you need to know about allergies, how climate change affects allergy seasons, and how to manage allergic symptoms. What is an allergy? Allergies occur when the immune system enters the body when it responds to a foreign substance known as an allergen. Mayo Clinic. Seasonal allergies occur when the body has a negative response to outdoor stimulants. Usually occurs during spring and summer, and most commonly in the form of pollen. Plants, trees and grass release pollen and fertilize other plants of the same species. Powdered particles can drift through the air and be inhaled. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> In some people, the immune system overreacts when inhaling pollen. The immune system considers pollen to be dangerous and releases antibodies that attack allergens. This releases histamine into the blood, causing runny nose, itchy eyes and other symptoms. Why has allergy season become more serious? Warm temperatures cause plants to develop Flowers early And it produces pollen for a long period of time. Climate change Warm air temperatures and pollen seasons can begin and fewer days of frost that can affect how well pollen plants produce and spread. What are some common allergic symptoms? According to Cleveland ClinicThe following are symptoms to be aware of: Skin rash

sneeze

snot

cough

Wheezing

Itchy, watery eyes

Difficulty breathing How can I manage my allergies? Want to manage your allergic symptoms? Try these following tips Mayo Clinic: Stay indoors on dry, windy days. The best time to go outside is to help clean pollen from the air after it rains.

Avoid allergen-stimulating lawn mowing, weed pulling, and other gardening chores.

Remove the clothes you've worn outside, take a shower, and rinse pollen from your skin and hair.

Do not hang laundry outside – pollen can stick to sheets and towels.

Wear a face mask if you do it outside of chores. USA Today contributed to this report. Reporter Anthony Thompson can be contacted at ajthompson @gannett.com or twitter @athompsonabj

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beaconjournal.com/story/news/regional/2025/04/21/allergy-season-2025-how-to-manage-allergen-symptoms/83137065007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

