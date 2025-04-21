



April marks the start of the peak allergy season in northeast Ohio. Dr. Samuel Friedlander, an allergy and immunologist at a university hospital, said he expects it to be serious this year. “We're looking forward to a rather strong allergy season this year, unfortunately, with the weather we had,” he said. “I'm already beginning to see an increase in the severity and increase in the severity of allergies. People are finding themselves with more complaints about itching in the eyes and nose, sneezing, runny nose, worsening asthma and skin allergies.” However, there are ways to limit the impact of pollen on hay fever patients, such as sneezing, itching, and traffic jams, including limiting pollen exposure indoors, Friedlander said. “I recommend treating allergies so that people don't have to limit their lives,” he said. “I usually stay outside when I'm outside, but when I'm inside, I try to stay inside. That means I keep the windows closed in both my car and in my house.” He also recommended using a central air conditioner and air filter to keep pollen out of the house, taking a shower at night and avoiding breathing pollen while sleeping. Allergic patients should mow the lawn if they are allergic to grass or trees, or wear a mask while mowing the lawn if someone else can't do the job, Friedlander said. These actions are part of the first step to treating an allergy called avoidance measures. After taking this step, Friedlander recommended taking allergy medications to reduce the effects of allergies such as antihistamines and corticosteroids, and finally boosting the immune system with an allergy shot. Allergy patients should avoid over-the-counter nasal sprays, he noted. These nasal antlers can make people feel better at first, but they lead to symptoms that worsen over time. Rebound crowded. “Their crowds are so bad that they can't even breathe through their noses,” Friedlander said. “It leads to sleep problems, which just leads to misery.” He recommended using these products sparingly.

