VDH confirms the state's first measles incident in 2025





RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) – The Virginia Department of Health reports the state's first measles incident. According to VDH, the patients are children under the age of four in the northwest region of the state who recently traveled internationally. “This first case of measles in Virginia this year is a reminder of how easily this highly contagious disease can spread, especially on international travel,” writes Laurie Forlano, Do, MPH, a VDH epidemiologist. “Vaccinations remain our best defense against measles, and are safe and extremely effective in protecting people and preventing outbreaks. We encourage Virginians, especially those planning to travel, to check their vaccination status, to speak to healthcare providers and get the MMR vaccine if necessary.” Health officials are coordinating efforts to identify potential exposure. VDH has identified the date, time and location of potential exposure sites in Virginia. Kaiser Permanent Katon Hill Medical Center, Advanced Emergency Care, Emergency Care, 13285 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge, Tuesday, April 15th, from 10am to 1:30pm.

Kaiser Permanente Fredericksburg Medical Center, Pediatrics Department, 1201 Hospital Drive, Fredericksburg, on Wednesday, April 16th from noon to 5pm. Health officials say anyone who is on two potential exposure sites and has never received measles containing the vaccine is at risk of developing measles and should contact their health care provider immediately. Additionally, VDH recommends monitoring symptoms for 21 days from the date of potential exposure. If you notice symptoms of measles, you can quickly separate yourself by staying home. If you need to seek health care, call ahead before you go to the provider's office or emergency room If you receive two doses of a vaccine containing measles, or if you were born before 1957, you are protected and do not need to take action. If you only received one dose of a vaccine containing measles, you are very likely to be protected and the risk of contracting measles from any of these exposures is very low. However, to achieve the highest level of protection, contact your healthcare provider about getting a second dose of vaccine. Copyright 2025 WWBT. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

