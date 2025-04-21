



Overall cancer deaths over the past 20 years have been steadily declining in both men and women in the US. Annual Report to the National 2024 on Cancer SituationSherman et al in published today cancer. The report also found that cancer incidence decreased between 2001 and 2013 and remained stable in men through 2021, while overall cancer incidence increased slightly each year between 2003 and 2021 among women. Similarly, cancer incidences in white adolescents and young adults (AYAs) have decreased, but an annual increase of 1.6% to 2.5% between non-Hispanic Asian/Pacific Islanders, non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaskan natives and Hispanic Ayas. Again, they remain stable among the black ayas. This year's report also includes an analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on cancer incidence over the first two years in individual states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The findings show that cancer incidences have also dropped sharply in all states, perhaps similarly. By 2021, it has returned to preschool levels, probably due to pandemic-related disruptions in healthcare. The researchers noted that these findings underscore the importance of providing access to health care in public health emergencies to ensure cancer diagnosis. Research Methodology The cancer incidence data from the report, jointly published by the American Cancer Society, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the North American Central Cancer Registration Association (NAACCR), and the National Cancer Institute (NCI), were obtained from a population-based cancer registries funded by the CDC and NCI and compiled by the NAACCR. Cancer mortality data were obtained from the National Vital Statistics System of the National Center for Health Statistics. Trends in incidence and mortality According to the report, the overall cancer incidence per standard population of 100,000 was 500 for men and 437 for women. Among men, cancer incidence remained stable from 2013 to 2021. Among women, an average annual increase of 0.3% from 2003 to 2021. The overall cancer mortality rate per 100,000 was 173 for men and 126 for women. Furthermore, cancer mortality rates fell 1.5% per year from 2018 to 2022, slowing from a 2.1% per year decline. Cancer incidence decreased in 2020 from the preschool level of all demographic groups examined by the researchers. However, according to the authors of the report, the magnitude of the decline was not strongly associated with proxies in research on medical capacity, healthcare access, or Covid-19 policy. Additional findings Additional highlights from: Annual Report to the National 2024 on Cancer Situation: For both men and women, the overall cancer incidence rates for the four years from 2017 to 2019 and 2021 were highest among non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaskan Native Americans, followed by white and black individuals. Individuals in Hispanic heritage had relatively low overall cancer incidence and lowest rates among non-Hispanic Asian/Pacific Island individuals. Overall cancer incidence was higher among women in men than women of all races and ethnicities than in non-Hispanic/Pacific islander individuals. For all cancers combined by gender, the incidence was highest among black men and among non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaskan Native women.

Among men, the incidence of prostate, pancreas, oropharynx, kidney and renal pelvis, and testicular cancers, and multiple myeloma was increased. The most sharply declining trends among men were lung cancer and larynx cancer, followed by colorectal cancer and bladder cancer.

Among females, the incidence of pharyngeal cancer and multiple myeloma cancer was increased in the stomach, liver and intrahepatic bile ducts, cutaneous melanoma, breast, pancreas, corpus, uterus, and other points. The incidence of leukemia and renal and renal pelvic cancer was stable. The incidence of brain and other nervous system cancers, neck, colorectal, urinary bladder, ovaries, thyroid, lung and bronchial cancers, and non-Hodgkin's lymphomas was reduced. Conclusion “Overall, cancer incidence and mortality rates continue to decline, representing changes in risk factors, increased use of screening, and advances in treatment. However, disparities between race and ethnicity underscore the need to fully understand and mitigate the factors that make these differences. Disclosure: Visit us for full disclosure of research authors acsjournals.onlineLibrary.wiley.com.

