New research links cannabis with dementia. This is what it means





April 21, 2025 – Add cannabis to your list of things related to increased risk of dementia. A large new study found that cannabis users who visited or hospitalized emergency rooms were up to four times more likely to be diagnosed with dementia within five years of people in the general population. Although the study cannot say that cannabis is used to cause dementia (a progressive disease that affects memory, thoughts, language, emotions and behavior), its findings are compelling enough to draw attention from both the public and medical community. These findings, what you need to know about what is still under investigation, and why it matters to you. What the research found The most well-known biological feature of dementia is the presence of brain plaques that kill neurons. Age is the biggest risk factor, but it also has strong links to hypertension, diabetes, and poor diet. heart Sleep problems and lack of physical activity. Published in Jama Neurology,This study found: Cannabis users who went to the ER were 23% more likely to be diagnosed with dementia within five years, compared to non-users who also went to the ER.

Among hospital patients, those who used cannabis had a 72% higher risk of dementia within five years compared to those with abstaining from cannabis.

The proportion of people seeking ER or hospital care seeking documented cannabis use rose sharply between 2008 and 2021, rising five times. The proportion of people over the age of 65 has increased nearly 27 times. Does this study apply to you? This study included only Canadian adults age 45 and older, and had no prior diagnosis of dementia. Because of its size, it has gained much respect in the medical world. It contains health data from over 6 million people, making it more reliable than small marijuana studies in the past. However, there are some important limitations and contexts to consider. Most people in this study were included for comparison purposes, with only 16,000 cannabis users. The average age of users was 55 years old, and the ages were very different. Approximately 60% were male.

Cannabis users were receiving medical care for reasons related to cannabis use, including cannabis use, addiction or side effects of cannabis or its derivatives, and mental and behavioral disorders caused by cannabis addiction.

Approximately 5% of cannabis users in this study were diagnosed with dementia within five years, compared to 3.6% of those who went to the ER or hospital for other reasons. The dementia rate in the general population comparison group was 1.3%.

I'm watching Ten years after ER or hospital visit 19% of users were diagnosed with dementia, compared to 15% of non-users who received the same level of medical care.

Cannabis use was 31% lower in the 5 years and linked to people treated at ER or hospitals. alcohol The researchers who used it discovered.

Still under investigation I still don't understand the possible link between dementia and cannabis use. Things researchers still don't know: Whether links still exist for people who use cannabis without needing medical care

How complex interactions of genetics, lifestyle and other health conditions combine with cannabis use to increase the risk of dementia The whole picture This is the latest in a recent series of research that sheds a long and long-awaited light on the health effects of cannabis use. The lack of scientific research has led many people to shape their understanding of the health effects of marijuana based on limited evidence from their own or others' experiences. Healthcare professionals have long warned that the true health effects of marijuana are largely unknown. In recent years, some of the first rigorous studies have provided new information including cannabis and the following links: These risks, along with the already established understanding that cannabis use is particularly dangerous among young people and young adults, The brain is still developing. American Psychiatric Association He says there is evidence that cannabis use can speed up the onset of mental illness, especially in younger adults. People with depression who use cannabis are at a higher risk of suicide thoughts and attempts. Risk increases based on the amount of time and time a person uses. Available 24/7 by calling or texting mental health support or mental distress, alcohol, or drug support 988. 988lifeline.org.

