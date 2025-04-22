Blood tests detect early signs of Alzheimer's disease in people with memory concerns

Researchers have shown that simple blood tests for plasma P-TAU181 can flag subjective cognitive decline, an early but biologically different stage of Alzheimer's disease, a few years before traditional symptoms appeared.

study: Blood biomarkers confirm subjective cognitive decline (SCD) as a distinct molecular and clinical stage within the NIA-AA framework of Alzheimer's disease. Image credit: Belight/Shutterstock

A recent study published in the journal Molecular Psychiatrya group of researchers evaluated whether blood biomarkers could distinguish subjective cognitive decline (SCD) as a distinct transitional stage in Alzheimer's disease (AD) progression.

background

What if a simple blood test can detect AD a few years before symptoms appear? AD begins long before memory loss and progresses quietly through biological changes. The National Aging and Alzheimer's Disease Association (NIA-AA) defines six stages of AD. Stage 2 represents subtle changes from normal cognition, often experienced as SCD. While individuals may feel their memory slipping, standard tests usually do not reveal deficits. Identifying reliable molecular biomarkers at this stage can revolutionize early detection and intervention. However, while promising, it is important to note that the current study suggests that these biomarkers are best suited for group-level prediction rather than individual clinical diagnosis. Further research is needed to examine these biomarkers and predictive power of clinical progress at the individual level.

About the research

The researchers used data from 457 participants from the Longitudinal Disorders and Dementia Study (DELCODE) that was coordinated by the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases. All participants were older than 60 years of age and were classified into clinical groups based on cognitive status and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers. Amyloid positivity was determined using the CSF amyloid beta 42/40 (Aβ42/40) ratio according to the NIA-AA criteria. This enabled the classification into amyloid-positive cognitive impairment free (A+ Cu), amyloid-positive subjective cognitive decline (A+ SCD), and amyloid-positive mild cognitive impairment (A+ MCI). For comparison, the amyloid-negative group was also included: A–Cu, A–SCD, and A-MCI.

Plasma samples were analyzed for levels of threonine-181 (p181) and neurofilament light chain (NFL) phosphorylated Tau, representing the pathology and neurodegeneration of tau within the neurodegeneration (ATN) framework to amyloid- and tau. Cognitive performance was assessed annually using the preclinical Alzheimer's cognitive composite (PACC5), and hippocampal volume was tracked via magnetic resonance imaging. Longitudinal data analysis adopted a linear mixed-effects model to evaluate Biomarkers The relationship between trajectories and cognitive decline and structural brain changes. Kaplan-Meier survival analysis and Cox regression model were used to assess whether baseline biomarker levels predicted progression from A+ SCD to A+ MCI and progression from A+ MCI to dementia. All analyses were adjusted for age, gender and education. This study specifically noted that all participants provided informed consent and that the study was conducted according to ethical standards.

Research Results

At baseline, plasma P181 levels were significantly increased in A+ SCD compared to A+ Cu. These levels of A+ SCD increase rapidly over time, similar to the patterns seen in A+ MCI, suggesting a different biological profile at stage 2 of AD. In contrast, NFL levels were higher in A+ SCD compared to A+ SCD, but the differences between A+ SCD and A+ CU were not statistically significant. However, NFL levels steadily increase in A+ Cu, A+ SCD, and A+ MCI, reflecting progressive axonal degeneration along the continuum.

Cognitive decline measured using the PACC5 composite became significantly more pronounced in individuals with A+ SCD over time. Individuals in A+ CU showed stable performance, while participants in A+ SCD showed negative cognitive trajectories that were even worse with A+ MCI. High baseline plasma P181 levels predicted cognitive decline faster in A+ SCD, but not in A+ Cu, and this relationship stuck to the MCI stage. However, NFL levels predicted cognitive degradation only at the MCI stage, not previously.

Furthermore, higher baseline P181 levels in A+ SCD predicted a transition to MCI during 3-year follow-up. Almost 30% of individuals with A+ SCD were converted to MCI, compared to 17% of A-SCD participants. This risk was almost three times greater for those with increased P181 levels. Similarly, high baseline P181 levels among individuals with MCI also predicted progression to dementia. These findings support the possibility of P181 as a stratified biomarker for identifying high-risk individuals early in the course of disease. However, the authors warn that these findings are currently the most robust at the group level, and that further verification is necessary before ensuring that such predictions are applied to individual patients in a clinical setting.

Neuroimaging findings partially supported biomarker data. At baseline, participants with A+ SCD had reduced hippocampal load compared to individuals with no cognitive impairment. However, a significant association between hippocampal atrophy and plasma biomarkers is only evident in A+ MCI, suggesting that they are lagging behind molecular changes at the early stage of disease. This study notes that shorter follow-up periods may limit the ability to detect robust associations between MRI findings and blood biomarkers at previous stages.

Together, these results validate A+ SCD as biologically and clinically distinct stages within the advertising continuum. Plasma P181 levels provide a valuable tool to identify individuals at high risk for future cognitive decline and clinical progression, while NFL provides additional support for stage 2 underlying neurodegeneration.

Conclusion

This study confirms that A+ individual SCDs represent clear and detectable transitional stages (stage 2) within the NIA-AA AD continuum. Plasma phosphorylation at P181 emerges as a reliable blood biomarker and can identify people at high risk for cognitive degradation and clinical conversion to MCI or AD dementia. Although NFL supports evidence of neurodegeneration, the clear trajectory of P181 highlights its central role in early AD pathology. Importantly, the authors emphasize that current biomarker predictions should be interpreted at the group level and further research is needed for individual diagnosis and application to care. These findings support blood-based biomarkers for early AD diagnosis and intervention.