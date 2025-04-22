Louisiana Department of Health New Orleans Regional Measles Incident





good. Elizabeth. A case of Derek measles was reported in the New Orleans area today. This is the first confirmed case in the state this year. WDSU reporter Jasmine Franklin lives with the way health officials say they can protect yourself and your loved ones tonight. jasmine. Elizabeth. Health experts say there are several steps people can take to avoid contact with highly contagious diseases, including vaccinations. The Louisiana Department of Health says the state's first case of measles this year is in the New Orleans area. That's surprising because there were many vaccinations, if there were many, it was not seen many, so it's surprising. LDH says that unvaccinated adult patients are more likely to have been exposed to the virus during international travel. Those who tested positive were isolated and were treated at a local hospital. And that's the biggest thing people should remember. That means these vaccines protect you from potential death. Vanessa Lambert, a medical student at Tulane, is studying vaccinations. She reflects health experts who say it is the main way people can protect themselves. It's really important to pay attention to these things. We don't want an outbreak and will never exist again in a situation like Covid, right? We were all locked up. We were all engrossed. I don't want to be trapped again. Louisiana residents who tested positive will no longer remain in quarantine until they are no longer infected. The LDH leader says he is working to notify people who have come into contact with infected people. Viruses spread in respiratory drops, and respiratory drops carrying the virus can remain contagious on the surface for up to 20 days, making them extremely contagious. Dr. Courtney Washington says there are steps people can take to avoid catching a deadly virus. Make sure your child is up to date with all vaccinations. Also, wash your hands. The same thing we did during Covid. Keep doing these things

Louisiana Department of Health confirms a second case of measles in the New Orleans area Updated: 9:49pm, April 21, 2025 CDT The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed a second case of measles in the New Orleans area. At a press conference held by LDH on Monday, they confirmed the second case but did not provide any information as to whether the person was vaccinated or not. Dr. Ralph Abraham, director of the Louisiana Department of Health and Surgeons, said contact tracing would help them find a second patient. "Now, this case is an old case and not infectious at all, but if Dr. Pete Krogan and his team of tracers weren't for the great team, his entire team worked very hard all weekend. This was the first measles case reported Sunday in Louisiana in 2025. In 2024, three confirmed trips in Louisiana were reported in 2024.

