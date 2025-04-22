



Chief Medical Officer Professor Anthony Lawler has urged healthcare professionals to actively discuss the importance of measles vaccination with patients and encourage timely vaccinations as an important precaution. In Australia, cases of measles have been rising recently among vaccinated and unvaccinated adults aged 20-49. This increase occurs in the context of an ongoing international outbreak and a general decline in vaccinations across all age cohorts, currently below the 95% threshold required for herd immunization. Professor Lawler emphasized that measles is a serious and highly contagious disease, and vaccination remains the most effective prevention method. Vaccination is especially important for people at high risk of exposure. People traveling abroad or returning to Japan

Medical workers

Childhood educators and caregivers, and

People who work in long-term care and correctional facilities. Catch-Up MMR (Measles – Mampsulvera) vaccinations are available free of charge through the National Vaccination Program (NIP) below: Children over 12 months are advised to receive two dos of vaccines containing measles (1)

Individuals up to 20 years of age who missed the scheduled dose (2)

Humanitarian participants and refugees of all ages (2) NSW Health will provide a vaccine that includes NIP-funded vaccines as well as measles funded to targeted cohorts. These include: Infants under 6 to 12 months are travelling to countries with endemic or active outbreaks. Note: Although the vaccine dose is free, a GP consultation fee may apply (3).

Adults born after 1966 have only received one dose or their vaccination status is unknown (3) Measles vaccines can also be purchased personally by patients who do not qualify for a vaccine covered under the NIP. Clinicians should routinely assess measles immunity during individual risk assessments, particularly when patients are present for travel consultations, and verify eligibility for free vaccines under local public health arrangements. Common practice providers offer measles vaccinations to patients of all ages. Additionally, from September 2023 onwards, a properly trained community pharmacist can provide people with National Vaccination Program (NIP) and personally funded measles vaccinations to people over five years. Professor Lawler also encouraged healthcare providers to help validate vaccination history, particularly patients traveling to areas affected by measles. The Australian Vaccination Registry (AIR) can provide some historical data, but it only includes vaccinations managed since 1996 and has been required reports from 2021. Healthcare providers play an important role in preventing and controlling the outbreak of measles. Make sure measles vaccinations are routinely considered and addressed in clinical practice. Providers can order measles vaccines from NSW Vaccine Centre. detail: Additional clinical guidance regarding measles is available Chapter of the Australian Vaccination Handbook on Measles The National Center for Immunization Research and Surveillance (NCIRS) has been prepared to determine whether adults should receive a catch-up vaccine Guide for vaccination providers. For more information about the measles vaccines available under Nip and Catch-Up Vaccinations, see Health.gov.au/immunisation. Australian Government, Ministry of Health and Elderly Care Recommendations | Measles | Australian Vaccination Handbook Australian Government, Ministry of Health and Elderly Care. National Vaccination Program Schedule | Australian Government Department of Health and Elderly Care NSW Health Frequently Asked Questions about Measles Vaccination

