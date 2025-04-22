Health
From work tools to digital therapists and life coaches
It's only been two years since the launch of ChatGpt kicked off the AI revolution. In that short time, we have seen it evolve and become a powerful and truly useful business tool.
But the way it is used may be surprising. When we first saw it, many of us assumed it was probably used to perform creative and technical tasks on our behalf, mainly coding and writing content.
But a Recent surveys What is reported in the Harvard Business Review suggests that this is not the case. Rather than doing our job, the majority of users want support, organization, and even friendship!
According to the report, treatment and dating are at the top of the list of use cases. This suggests that its 24/7 availability and ability to provide anonymous honest advice and feedback is extremely valuable.
Meanwhile, marketing tasks, such as writing blogs, creating social media posts, and copying ads, are far lower than the list of popular uses.
So why does this exist? Let's take a look at what research shows and what it means about how we as humans continue to integrate AI into our lives and work.
Insights and meaning
One thing that's clear is that generative AI can work for us while we're lifting our legs and relaxing, but many people prefer to use it to generate ideas and brainstorming.
This could lead to the quality of human AI-generating materials that simply discourage people from wanting to consume robotic content, or even built-in bias. Generic AI writing styles are often very bland and standard. When asked, most people still say they want to read the content Created by humans. Even in reality, we cannot always exist Please tell me the difference.
Marc Zao-Sanders, author of the report, said, “The top 10 Genai use cases for 2025 mark a shift from technical applications to emotional applications, particularly growth in areas such as treatment, personal productivity, and personal development.”
After treatment and dating, the most common uses of the AI produced were “organizing my life”, “finding my purpose”, and “enhancing learning.”
The first technical use case, “creating code,” ranked fifth on the list, followed by “generating ideas.”
This reverses the seemingly common sense assumptions about how society adopts generative AI, suggesting that it will be used in a more reflective and introspective way than was initially predicted.
In particular, Therapeutic may use list toppings. But when we think about it all over the world, there is a Lack of experts It makes more sense because we are trained to speak to us through mental health challenges.
The findings of the survey are supported by a wide range of emerging genai applications designed for treatment. Drunk, Youper and woebot.
It needs to continue to grow Learn and mature It can also explain the popularity of using AI to enhance education and professional development in the face of technological advances.
Overall, these insights show that generative AI is adopted in a wider range of everyday life, rather than doing work we don't want to do ourselves.
Future thoughts
The current trajectory of AI use is not a replacement for human qualities and abilities, but suggests a future in which AI is considered a joint, supportive assistant.
This has important implications for the way it is used in business. Adopting them in a use case that supports human workers rather than trying to exchange them can lead to happier, less stressful and ultimately productive employees.
There is already growing evidence that businesses view investment in AI-based mental health companions and chatbots as a way to mitigate productivity loss caused by stress and anxiety.
As generative AI continues to evolve, we can expect it to improve with these types of tasks. Organizing personalized wellness support, guided learning, educational opportunities workflows and brainstorming ideas is all areas that can provide enormous value for every organization, and an area that can eliminate the fear of being here to replace us or make us redundant.
Understanding how AI is used today is essential if you want to influence how it evolves in the future. It's easy to imagine a world where robots take over all our tasks, but the real opportunity can use AI to work more intelligently, work more effectively, and support healthier, more balanced ways of working.
