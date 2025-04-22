



Pioneering clinical trials in Japan revealed that stem cell-derived dopamine neurons can survive, function and boost movements in Parkinson's disease patients without causing serious side effects or abnormal growth. study: Phase I/II testing of IPS cell-derived dopaminergic cells for Parkinson's disease.. Image credit: Cinefootage Visuals/ShutterStock Recent research in the journal NatureJapanese researchers report the results of a I/II clinical trial using bilateral implantation of dopaminergic progenitor cells derived from pluripotent stem (IPS) cells induced in the treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD). This study examined the safety and efficacy of this cell therapy in seven patients with PD between the ages of 50 and 69. The findings revealed the relative safety of treatments where serious adverse events, including death or hospitalization, have not been reported. Motor symptoms improved by 20.4% during the medication-free (off) period and by 35.7% during the 24-month medication (on) period, but these benefits were not uniform. background Parkinson's disease (PD) is a chronic neurological disorder caused by the loss of dopamine-producing neurons in Nigra, a brain region that is important for motor control. Drugs like levodopa relieve symptoms, but their long-term use often causes complications such as drug-induced movement disorder (involuntary movement). Early cell therapy using fetal tissue showed promise, but was plagued by ethical concerns and risks of graft-induced dyskinesia (GID). The current study is based on preclinical studies of non-human primates and has shown that dopamine progenitor cells derived from IPS cells improve motor function without inducing tumors or GIDs. About the research The study, conducted at Kyoto University Hospital, was implanted with allogeneic (donor-derived) IPS cells from seven patients who had been implanted into caterpillars (brain regions affected by PD). Donor cells were sourced from clinical grade IPS cell lines that match 17% of the Japanese population via specific immune compatibility markers (HLA haplotypes). Participants were selected based on strict criteria including age (50-69 years), duration of disease (≥5 years), and reactivity to dopamine drugs. In particular, one patient (PD07) was excluded due to Covid-19 infection and replaced by PD08. Safety No serious adverse events have been reported. There are 73 mild to medium events and itching on the most common application sites. One case of moderate dyskinesia was observed during the drug activity (on) period. However, the researchers attributed this to the maintained drug dose rather than the implanted cells. Imaging confirmed that there was no tumor-like growth, and animal studies showed that the graft contained less than 1% of proliferating cells. Effectiveness Brain scans using 18F-DOPA PET showed high-dose patients (530,550,000 cells per hemisphere) showing a 44.7% increase in dopamine synthesis in platamen, a 63.5% increase compared to 7% of low-dose patients. However, improvements in exercise scores were not strictly correlated with dopamine levels, suggesting that factors above cell survival influenced the outcome. Dyskinesia The score on the Unified Dyskinesia Rating Scale (UDYSRS) increased by 116.4% from baseline, but these changes occurred only during the period, resulting in a mirror pattern of drug-induced (graft-induced) dyskinesia. The researchers emphasized that the anti-parkinsin dosage is intentionally stable, sequestering the effectiveness of the treatment, which is likely to contribute to an increase in dyskinesia. Limitations and future directions Objective dopamine synthesis measurements are biologically supported, but open-label design of the study (no placebo group) leaves room for placebo effect Effectiveness. Long-term follow-up and autografting utilizing the patient's own cells can reduce immune risk and increase results. The researchers highlighted the need for a larger double-blind trial to confirm the findings. Conclusion This study demonstrates the short-term safety and functional promise of IPS-derived dopamine progenitor cells in the treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD). As pointed out by the lead author Takahashi, future strategies could combine cell transplantation with gene editing or rehabilitation to optimize results.

