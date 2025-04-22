Health
A major breakthrough could turn IV medication into oral treatment for brain cancer and Alzheimer's disease
The research team, led by scientists at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio), has made a major breakthrough with the potential to turn IV drugs into oral treatments for diseases such as brain tumors and Alzheimer's disease.
This discovery can reconstruct the way drugs are designed, delivered and managed. Currently, complex and large drugs of difficult-to-treat cancers and other diseases cannot be administered as pills and need to be delivered intravenously or by infusion as they are not easily absorbed by cells.
However, these researchers will change all of that and announce a new strategy called Chemistry Endocytosis Drug Chemistry that could affect the way the FDA evaluates future drugs, helping to customize treatments based on the unique biology of patients.
This innovative chemical approach could potentially allow for oral intravenous drugs. It can also promote drugs that cross the barriers of the blood-brain. This significantly expands the number of medications that need to be treated for brain cancer and dementia. ”
Robert A. Fromomas, Dean of Maryland, FACP, Joe R and Theresa Rozano Long School of Medicine UT Health San Antonio
The survey results were published in the journal on April 17th. celltitled “C36-mediated endocytosis of a proteolytic target chimera.” This was led by Dr. Hong-Yu Li, professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Chemistry Biology at the School of Pharmacology and the SAM and ANN BARSHOP Institute at UT Health San Antonio, in collaboration with partners at Duke University and the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences.
Their strategy uses the body's protein receptors found on the surface of many cells called CD36 to help large, water-soluble “polar” drugs enter more efficiently than cells. They demonstrated how chemically optimizing their interaction with CD36 has made possible drugs previously thought to be unabsorbed by cells.
Li said the drug chemistry of chemical endocytosis – accompanied by “endocytosis” explaining the process of cells that take substances from the surroundings – could affect all aspects of endocytosis drugs, from discovery and development of organisms to clinical practice. “This is the implications for drug discovery and development,” he said.
For San Antonio, the discovery strengthens the city's new position as a leader in biomedical innovation, particularly through the work of the UT Health San Antonio's Barshop Institute, Mays Cancer Center and the Center for Innovative Drig Discovery.
Overcoming barriers to drug development
Small molecule drugs are limited due to the belief that the primary mechanism of cell invasion is passive diffusion or not actively driven. One of the most promising developments in recent years in drug discovery is the induction of proximity, in which molecules combine proteins to produce desired interactions and/or chemical reactions.
Previously, molecules above 500 daltons (DA), referring to the unit of mass used to measure molecular weight, were considered in practice unusable due to cell access and bioavailability challenges. This has significantly limited the types of compounds that can be developed as proximity drugs.
New mechanical discoveries by Li's team bypass this limitation by chemically enhancing CD36-mediated uptake and amplify the efficiency of larger and polar molecules to enter the target cell. Although CD36 was known to play a role in lipid transport and metabolism, the team also found that it could be unexpected to promote cellular uptake of large and polar chemicals.
It can also revive drugs that were thought to have been unused due to malabsorption and turn them into useful treatments.
Provocative but well verified results
In this study, the team first discovered, validated and tested CD36-mediated endocytotic uptake of large and polar compounds ranging from 543 to 2,145 DA sizes. Effectiveness of Optimized CD36 effect on cellular uptake of “chimeras targeting proteolysis” (Protac). They refer to large classes of molecular compounds containing E3 ligase protein binding domains, or binding domains and linkers of target proteins.
The team was surprised at the rate, effective uptake and efficacy of the compounds when using chemical endocytosis drug strategies through CD36 interactions.
“This was completely unexpected in the field of research,” Li said. “For decades, the uptake of endocytotic cells of chemicals was unknown, so this large molecule was thought to be ineffectively unable to cross the membrane. Through chemistry and biology, we identified CD36 as a protein to ingest, and internalized to better entangle CD36 and optimized chemicals, and target these drugs more efficiently.”
The main results were independently replicated by each team involved in the study.
“The study's conclusions are so provocative that we examined important results multiple times,” Li said. “The implications of this for drug discovery and development are enormous.”
Impact on drug development
Traditional drug development is a wide range of expensive processes focused on optimizing compound compounds for passive diffusion into cells by taking into account the inconsistent properties of permeability, solubility and stability. This new process of endocytic drugs represents a paradigm shift that uses membrane receptor-mediated cell invasion to eliminate these challenges.
“This groundbreaking discovery will force us to rethink how we approach efficacy, pharmacokinetics and toxicity,” Li said. “We believe that the way regulators like the FDA evaluate and approve new endocytosis drugs will ultimately change.”
By analyzing tissues in patients with prostate cancer, the team found that CD36 expression levels differed significantly. Li said this might explain why different patients respond differently to several cancer drugs.
“By optimizing the involvement of CD36 via chemical endocytosis drug chemistry, cancer and other diseases may be accurately targeted through precision therapy, based on the differential expression of CD36 in various tissues and different individuals,” he said.
What's coming next
Li said there is likely to be additional cellular receptors that could target chemical endocytosis along with CD36. He said the field of drug development may differ significantly in the coming decades due to the discovery and the possibility that it will cause proximity drugs.
He said that there are also high levels of CD36 receptors in the gut, brain and skin cells, so chemical endocytosis strategies provide the promise of better drug delivery that provides higher oral bioavailability, effectively bridges blood-brain barriers or enters the skin.
“In the next 10-20 years, this could become a fundamental approach to drug discovery and a new field of research in drug chemistry,” Li said. “We feel very fortunate to have made this discovery and opened the door to hope for a previous untreated illness.”
Journal Reference:
King, Z. , et al. (2025). CD36-mediated endocytosis of proteolytic target chimeras. cell. doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2025.03.036.
