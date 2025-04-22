UT-Arlington is releasing new research on microplastics





Advances in wastewater treatment have not stopped microplastics from slipping off, pose potential health and environmental risks.

Arlington, Texas – University of Texas at Arlington New research This discovers that despite advances in wastewater treatment, microplastics continue to slide into the water and soil. Microplastics are plastic particles made up of less than 5 mm and break at the end of their useful life. “Our systematic literature review finds that while most wastewater treatment plants significantly reduce microplastic loads, complete removal remains impossible with current technology.” As a result, Kim said many microplastics have been reintroduced into the environment, and it is likely that they will likely bring other harmful contaminants to the wastewater. PFAS and antibiotics. “These microplastics and organic pollutants are present in trace levels, but can be exposed through simple effects such as drinking water, washing and watering, resulting in serious long-term human health effects, such as cardiovascular disease and cancer,” Kim said. Researchers in this study are seeking a unified approach in defining which size particles are eligible for microplastics. “We found that treatment efficacy differs depending on the way microplastics are used to calculate community use and removal rates,” said Jenny Kim Nguyen, the study's lead author, in a statement. “One way to properly address growing microplastic problems is to develop standardized testing methods that allow for a more clear understanding of the problem.” The researchers behind this study are looking for greater public awareness so that consumers can make greener choices. “While communities need to take steps to improve detection and screening of microplastics in wastewater and water quality monitoring, consumers can already make a difference by choosing to purchase clothing and fiber with less plastic when feasible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/local/tarrant-county/ut-arlington-study-microplastics-infiltrating-drinking-water/287-52a37405-984b-4ed9-a050-25c911ea5d55 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos