New reports show that cancer mortality rates are falling, but diagnosis rates for women are rising

New reports on cancer in the US show a steady decline in overall deaths from 2001 to 2022. The diagnosis rate in men fell from 2001 to 2013 and remained stable until 2021, but these incidences in women increased slightly each year between 2003 and 2021.

These trends were suspended in 2020 when cancer incidence was significantly reduced. Report It has been shown perhaps due to medical disruptions related to the Covid-19 pandemic. After 2020, they have returned to the expected level. “Because cancer is low in 2020, the proportion of cancer diagnosed at future stages could be increased, especially as it was diagnosed through screening,” the report said.

The 2024 annual report to the nation on cancer status was published in the Journal Cancer on Monday. It is based on data from the Cancer Registry Bureau funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Cancer Institute of Health, and has been released by those institutions, the American Cancer Society and the North American Central Cancer Society.

“Overall, cancer incidence and mortality rates continue to decline, representing changes in risk factors, increased use of screening, and advances in treatment,” the researchers wrote. “However, persistent disparities between race and ethnicity underscore the need to fully understand the factors that make these differences so that they can be moderated.”

Few people use tobacco in the US, helping to reduce the incidence and mortality of smoking-related cancers such as the lungs, bladder and larynx, the report says. And these sustained reductions in lung cancer have become a major contributor to the overall improvement of cancer death.

However, the incidence of several other cancers, including those related to excess weight, such as pancreatic and kidney cancer, is increasing. Women's uterus, breast and liver cancer. Colon and rectal cancer among adolescents and young adults.

Previously published research The diagnosis of cancer indicates a change from older adults to males to females. A report by the American Cancer Society, released earlier this year, middle-aged women now have slightly higher risk of cancer than male counterparts, and younger women are almost twice as likely to be diagnosed as young men.

A new report shows that the incidence of women is rising by 0.3% each year. The biggest observed increase among women was stomach cancer, but researchers say it was due to changes in tumor classification by the World Health Organization.

The rate of breast cancer diagnosis is also gradually increasing, driven primarily by the type of cancer that is related to factors such as obesity, alcohol use, and the age at which someone first gives birth.

Data continues to show significant racial disparities. For example, black women have a 40% higher mortality rate from breast cancer than white women, and uterine cancer is the mortality rate for white women.

Differences in access to care could explain some of the differences by reducing diagnostic procedures and treatment usage, researchers say. “One additional potential risk factor that disproportionately affects black women is the use of chemical hair relaxers, which may be associated with an increased risk of uterine cancer in postmenopausal women.”

Changes in habits, such as stopping cigarette use, maintaining a healthy weight, eating healthy diets with fruits and vegetables, avoiding alcohol and protecting your skin, all can reduce the risk of cancer. screening It helps to detect and treat cancer early before it spreads. Screening is available and recommended for certain individuals for breast, colon and rectal cancer, cervical cancer, endometrial cancer, lung cancer, and prostate cancer.