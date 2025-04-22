Des Moines' pollen numbers rise when spring flowers and allergies burn





Spring is in the air, along with pollen. As temperatures rise, the tissues load into Iowans, and pollen numbers and allergy symptoms also increase. If you notice itching, watery nose, congestion, or clefts, you may have seasonal allergic rhinitis, usually called hay fever. In spring, trees, grass and ragweed pollen are the main culprits of allergies. American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology. What is the pollen count in Des Moines? Des Moines and other central Iowa locations are expected to see "high" tree pollen numbers the following week. Accuweather. Iowans will have a few days break at the end of the week, but April 22nd and April 23rd were expected to be near "very high" levels. What are the allergic symptoms triggered by trees, grass, and ragweed pollen? Pollen on trees, grass, and ragweed causes many stereotypical allergic symptoms, such as sneezing, snotty nose, runny nose, itching, nose, throat symptoms, or worsening symptoms of asthma. American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology. Some people experience tearing the eyes and dark circles under their eyes. How to improve your spring allergy symptoms There is no cure for hay fever, but there are steps you can take to reduce the effects of allergies. Here are some tips you know It helps to prevent allergic symptoms. Leave Windows closed: This week, ragweed pollen will restrict entry into the home, particularly between 5am and 10am.

Take a shower before going to bed: Washing your face and hair will help you remove pollen after spending time outside.

Air purifier and mask All products are also useful in reducing the effects of hay. Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register.

