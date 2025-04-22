The greatest reduction in cancer mortality was observed as a 4.5% decrease in male patients and 3.4% decrease in female patients.

For over 20 years, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, overall cancer mortality has declined, and pandemic-induced health care disruptions led to cancer incidences in 2020, but the incidence has returned to pregnancy levels in 2021. American Cancer Society.1

Overall, from 2017 to 2019/2021, the incidence of cancer was 461.3 per 100,000 people in all, 499.8 for men and 436.6 for women. This was a 14% difference. The incidence of cancer fell from 1.6% to 2.2% per year for men from 2001 to 2013, and remained stable until 2021. The incidence of women increased by 0.3% annually from 2003 to 2021.

The overall incidence was highest among non-Hispanic American Indians or Alaskan Native Americans (AI/ANs), as well as those who were white and black. For all races except non-Hispanic Asian or Pacific islanders, cancer rates were higher in men than in women. Sorting by gender, the combined incidence of all cancers was the largest in Black males and AI/female.

In 2020, the incidence of cancer was 425.6 for all, 460.5 for men and 403.7 for women, a difference of 8%. The most incidence of men in 2020 were melanoma (12%), colorectal cancer (11%), and laryngeal cancer (10%). The lowest reductions were pancreatic cancer (1%) and brain cancer (3%). For women, the diseases with the largest incidence in 2020 were thyroid cancer (13%), stomach cancer (12%), lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and melanoma (10%). The lowest reductions were brain cancer (4%) and oral cancer and myeloma (3%). For both men and women, the overall rankings by cancer site were the same in 2020, as were the tally rates from 2017 to 2019/2021.

Per 100,000 people, the cancer mortality rate was 146.0 for all people from 2018 to 2022, 173.2 for men and 126.4 for women, with a 37% difference. The mortality rate fell by 1.3% to 2.1% each year between 2001 and 2022, with the decline greater for men than for women.

From 2018 to 2022, mortality rates for all races and ethnicities fell. Male mortality rates decreased in 12 of the 19 most common cancers, such as prostate and liver cancer. It was stable against three cancers, including soft tissue, larynx and brain. An increase in four cancers, including the oral cavity and pancreas. The mortality rate in women was reduced in 14 of the 20 most common cancers such as the breast and stomach, and increased in three cancers such as the liver and oral cavity. Lung cancer mortality rates decreased by 4.5% in men and 3.4% in women. This was the largest reduction observed.

Comparing counts and rates from data for several submission years, the 2020 data pattern did not show that it demonstrated widespread reporting delays. On all sites, the relative decline from 2019 to 2020 was “clearly” greater than in previous years.2 Policy restrictions, Covid-19 mortality rates, and mammography changes also do not explain the state-level decline in cancer incidence in 2020.

“Overall, cancer incidence and mortality continue to decline, representing changes in risk factors, increased use of screening, and advances in treatment,” said study author Dr. Kathleen A. Cronin, Ph.D., MPH, from the Department of Cancer and Population Sciences at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, along with co-authors of the paper.1 “However, our results highlight the importance of public health policies to ensure continued access to cancer-related care, even during public health emergencies such as the pandemic.”

Population-based cancer incidence data were collected from the Cancer Society (NAACCR) in the North American Central Cancer Society (NAACCR) Cancer (CINA) Database. Causal death data were collected from the National Statistical System of the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. Estimates for population data have been changed from the comprehensive (2001-2009, 2010-2010-2019) and Vintage 2022 (2020-2022) County Population Estimates from the US Office of the Census Population Estimation Program. Demographic characteristics data were based on information from medical records and death certificates.

The potential effects of Covid-19 were analyzed compared to previous rates compared to the ratio of age-adjusted rates observed in 2020. For example, the relative decline from 2019 to 2020 was compared to the rate ratio over the past five years. Cancer incidence was assessed monthly and compared in 2020 with a variety of characteristics and disease sites compared with the past few years. Additionally, excessive or “catch-up” 2021 data have been reviewed in 2020, where undiagnosed and potentially skewed trends.

Late and early stage diseases were also evaluated, and a consistent pattern of unknown cases was observed in diagnosis from 2017 to 2020. State-level declines in incidence rates from 2019 to 2020, Covid-19 deaths in 2020, Covid-19 restrictions policies in 2020, and changes in the use of mammography to monitor inconsistencies were also observed.

reference