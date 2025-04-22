Cardiac metabolic health can depend on the quality, duration and timing of your sleep





Share on Pinterest According to the American Heart Association (AHA), you need to be aware of all the ways in which sleep can affect your heart and metabolism. Image credit: Laura Adani/Stocksy. The American Heart Association (AHA) recently issued a scientific statement urging us to investigate more thoroughly how sleep and psychometabolic health are intertwined.

AHA worries about how factors that exceed the set number of sleep affect heart and metabolic health.

The AHA noted that factors such as sleep quality, timing, continuity and demographic factors must be addressed. Getting enough sleep can be difficult, especially when facing life stressors, but it's not just physical health, Mental health . In a new scientific statement, the American Heart Association (AHA) outlines several areas that researchers need to explore.

Bad night sleep can happen to everyone, but when it happens regularly, insomnia Or another sleep disorder Sleep apnea It could be the culprit. Sleep deprivation can allow people to miss out on some advantage Good sleep: Vascular repair

Improve your immune system

Improved memory

Reduces the risk of obesity. AHA includes “healthy sleep” The essence of life 8 Measures to “improve and maintain cardiovascular health.” Other focuses include weight management and becoming more active. Although AHA includes healthy sleep, we believe that organizations should only address the time frame people should aim for and expand. Among other examples, the author quoted review Of the 336 studies that have found connections they believe should focus through a multidimensional approach to sleep health. They want to see how these different dimensions affect cardio-metabolic health. This includes research into “the lack of sleep duration, continuity, timing, regularity, sleep-related daytime functioning, architecture, and sleep disorders.”

The authors of the AHA statement said researchers and healthcare providers should look at sleep health from a more multifaceted perspective. One important aspect they pointed out is how often they wake up at night after falling asleep. I wake up frequently Throughout the night, it can indicate physical problems such as indigestion and bladder dysfunction. The author also encourages you to see how your sleep habits match your body Circadian rhythm. This occurs in a 24-hour cycle and can affect your sleep habits and energy levels. If someone's circadian rhythm is disrupted, this can lead to lack of sleep and daytime sleepiness. Using environmental factors such as before bedtime light and screens can disrupt your circadian rhythm. Another point that the authors say is important is to feel how well thought out after their awakening throughout the day. Sleep satisfaction, sleep regularity, and how someone feels about your daytime functioning will give you a more thorough look at your sleep health.

One dimension that AHA recommends dig deeper includes demographic factors such as biological sex, race, and geographical location. The authors also point out that socioeconomic status (SES) can take into account sleep health. “Multidimensional sleep health disparities also exist based on socioeconomic status, such as income, education, work status and status, and financial assets,” the author writes. The authors stated that these people often live in underserved areas and are more likely to face discrimination that can contribute to sleep health disparities. People with low SES brackets are at a higher risk of environmental factors that affect sleep, such as noise and air pollution. The authors say that taking a multidimensional sleep health approach can improve sleep and overall health. Sleep can affect both Cardiovascular and Metabolic HealthThat's why it's very important to understand how this is intertwined.

Christopher BurgMD, Orange Coast Medical Center, board-certified cardiologist at MemorialCare Heart and Vascular Institute, is Today's medical news About the statement. “The new AHA statement moves beyond the idea of ​​'more sleep better' and presents a more comprehensive view on what constitutes healthy sleep,” Berg commented. “Although duration is important, this multidimensional model includes factors such as sleep (timing), consistent sleep (regularity), sleep (continuity), daytime (daytime function) (daytime function). – Christopher Berg, Maryland Berg said Aha's statement emphasized the importance of focusing on aspects that improve sleep beyond pharmaceutical solutions. “Improved sleep quality, timing and regularity through behavioral strategies and changes in environments can increase the effectiveness of existing treatments and reduce the need for additional medications,” Berg said. Augusto Cesar Ferriera des MorezePhD, assistant professor of epidemiology at Uthealth Houston, also spoke about not being involved in the review. MNT Regarding that recommendation. “Multidimensional sleep health should be prioritized in the clinical setting,” De Moraes said. “Treating these components allows healthcare providers to better identify and manage risks associated with lack of sleep, leading to more comprehensive patient care.” De Moraes has also made some recommendations for those who want to improve their sleep quality, including: Maintain a consistent sleep schedule even on weekends

Create a comfortable sleeping environment – cool, dark, quiet

Limit exposure to screen and bright light before bed

They engage in regular physical activity, but are not too close to bedtime. “Implementing these practices will help you improve your sleep quality, which will support your heart and metabolic health,” advised De Moraes.

