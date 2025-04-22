Public Health University is a panel panel on the growing public health crisis – Social Isolation

He saw that when he first heard of George Mason University student Jawad H. reducing time in the 24/7 campus dining hall Logistics Problem – He saw a threat to a rare space where students could connect and avoid isolation. “I met a friend there at 11pm,” he said.

As a member of the student government at the time, Jawad mobilized and revitalized his peers to help maintain the dining room time, protecting his role as a lifeline for society.

The theme and importance of intentional connections was carried out throughout “More powerful: the impact of social connections on public health.” This year, the annual National Public Health Week “Conversation and Connection” event explored the growing perception that loneliness is not just a personal issue, but a public health threat.

“Perhaps nothing has changed in recent years more deeply than how we interact as humans,” he said. Melissa Perrydean of the University of Public Health who presided over the panel. “We may check our phones hundreds of times Days, but Spend the day without real conversation. That amputation has a real health impact. ”

Two recent events have helped to raise this issue. The mass isolation the world experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2023 recommendation from then-US surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared loneliness a “national fad.” Murthy's report links social isolation to a 29% increase in the risk of heart disease, a 32% increase in the risk of stroke, and a 50% increase in the risk of dementia in older adults. He warned that loneliness is just as fatal as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

“I'm pleased to have a spotlight because… loneliness is relegated to a certain kind of loneliness because, in contrast to systemic and structural issues, this is an individual issue,” he said. Rachel WernickeGeorge Mason's Chief Mental Health Officer. “We are more accepting that we have a collective responsibility to deal with this.”

Panelists focused on two groups that were particularly vulnerable to isolation. The elderly and young people.

George Mason alumnus Mary Louise Pomeroy, PhD Health Services Research '22, and postdoctoral researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, say one in three older adults frequently reports loneliness, with about 25% being socially isolated. “What's unique about older people is combined with high health needs and reduced social support,” she said.

For many in this group, technologies such as smartphones, video chat and even “social robots” in nursing homes are important to alleviate quarantine.

However, for young people, technology can have the opposite effect. “They're just feeling down,” said Wernicke, who explains the impact of “passively scrolling” via social media. “But they're not actually interacting. It's an illusion of interaction.”

National Survey for 2022 It turns out that 60% of US college students reported feeling “very lonely” over the past year.

Latoya Thomas, principal and founder of Brick & Story, an urban planning consultancy focused on community resilience, says there is no connection without intentional intent. “We may need to do a little work, and that work actually invests in our own inner curiosity about other people,” she said. “And that curiosity may actually help to separate someone from their state of loneliness and isolation.”

An example of a human who creates connections from an inactive space. “There's nothing exciting in general about these parking lots,” she said. But “people come And they bring chairs, bring equipment to the team, bring BBQ pits, bring music. They literally create spaces with no space. That's really the intent of what we decided to do in terms of creating space as social animals – as complex or simple as possible – Really dynamic. ”

