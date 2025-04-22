Texas has more than 600 known cases of measles on Tuesday as the outbreak in the western part of the state approaches its three-month mark.

The US continued 800 cases of measles nationwide on Friday. Unvaccinated primary school children died of measles-related illnesses in the epicenter of western Texas, while unvaccinated New Mexico adults died of measles-related illnesses.

Other states with an aggressive outbreak – defined as three or more cases, including Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Mexico. The US has more than twice the number of measles cases we saw in all 2024 cases.

There are two other outbreaks in North America. In Ontario, Canada, 925 people became ill from mid-October to April 16th. As of Tuesday, Chihuahua, Mexico, has 514 measles. The World Health Organization says the Mexican incident is linked to the Texas outbreak.

Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that spreads into the air and easily spreads when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs. It is preventable through vaccines and is considered to have been excluded from the United States since 2000.

As the virus is still entrenched in other U.S. communities where vaccination rates are low, health experts fear the virus, which could cause spreads to grow for a year. Here's what you need to know about measles in the US

How many cases of measles are there in Texas and New Mexico?

Texas health officials said there have been 27 new measles cases from Tuesday to Friday, bringing a total of 624 cases across 26 counties, with most of them in West Texas. Two more Texans were hospitalized, with a total of 64 people admitted during the outbreak, with Bailey County recording the first two cases.

State health officials estimate that around 2% (less than 10) of cases are actively infected.

Sixty-two percent of Texas cases are Gaines County, a population of 22,892, and the virus has begun to spread in close, subtle Mennonite communities. The county has filed 386 lawsuits since late January, representing just over 1% of the county's residents.

Texas' death on April 3rd was an eight-year-old child. According to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the health officials' health secretary at the heart of his health, and the child died of “child doctors called measles lung disorders.” A child who was not vaccinated without underlying conditions died of measles in Texas in late February. Kennedy said he was six years old.

New Mexico announced two new lawsuits on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 65. Six people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began. Most of the state's cases are in Lee County. The two are in Eddie County, one in Chaves and one in Donyaana County.

State health officials say the incident is linked to a Texas outbreak based on genetic testing. New Mexico reported its first measles-related death in an adult on March 6th.

How many cases are there in Kansas?

Kansas has filed 37 cases in eight counties in the southwestern part of the state, health officials announced Wednesday.

Fewer than five counties each in Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray and Morton. Haskell County has the most cases, seven in Stevens County and six in Kiowa County.

The state's first reported cases identified in Stevens County on March 13 are linked to the Texas and New Mexico outbreak based on genetic testing, a spokesperson for the state's health department said. However, health officials have not decided how the person was exposed.

How many cases are there in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma confirmed another case Tuesday with a total of 13 cases. There are 10 confirmations and three possibilities. The first two lawsuits were “related” to the West Texas and New Mexico outbreak, the state health department said.

Custer, Oklahoma County and Cleveland County have been made public in the past 42 days. The state health department has not made public which counties have the case.

How many cases are there in Ohio?

The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the state's 30 measles cases on Thursday. State counties only include Ohio residents.

There are 14 cases in Ashtabra County near Cleveland, with 14 cases in Knox County and one each in Allen and Holmes County, the state said. The outbreak in Ashtabula County began with unvaccinated adults who were interacting with international travelers.

Health officials in Knox County, Eastern and Central Ohio say there are a total of 20 measles, seven of which do not live in Ohio. In 2022, the outbreak of measles in central Ohio reached 85.

How many cases are there in Indiana?

Indiana confirmed two more cases Monday in an outbreak that caused eight people to get sick in Allen County, the state's northeastern part of the state. Five are vaccinated minors, and three are adults whose vaccination status is unknown. The Allen County Department of Health said there are no known links in the incident to other occurrences.

How many cases are there in Pennsylvania?

In northwest Pennsylvania, Erie County health officials declared measles on April 14 after discovering two new cases related to the confirmed measles incident on March 30.

The state has nine cases throughout this year, six of which are not related to outbreaks, including international travel-related cases in Montgomery County and Philadelphia.

How many cases are there in Michigan?

Montcalm County, near Grand Rapids in western Michigan, has four linked measles cases. Provincial health officials say the incident has been linked to a major measles outbreak in Ontario, Canada.

The state has eight confirmed measles cases as of Monday, but the remaining four are not part of the Montcalm County outbreak. Michigan's last measles outbreak was in 2019.

How many cases are there in Montana?

Montana health officials announced five cases of unvaccinated children and adults who traveled out of state on Thursday, confirming the outbreak was Monday. All five are in quarantine at their homes in Gallatin County, in the southwestern part of the state.

State health officials are working to track Bozeman and Belgrade's exposure.

They were Montana's first measles incident in 35 years. Health officials did not say whether the incident was related to other outbreaks in North America.

Where do measles appear in the US?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US, there were 800 cases in 2025, defined as 10 clusters (three or more related cases).

The incident has also been reported in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and Washington.

Cases and outbreaks in the US are often traced to people who have suffered illnesses overseas. In 2019, the US saw 1,274 cases and lost its position of eliminating measles.

What do you need to know about the MMR vaccine?

The best way to avoid measles is to get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines. The first shot is recommended for children between 12-15 months and 4-6 years old.

According to the CDC, if you are concerned about the decline in your immune system, it is harmless to acquire another MMR shot. Those with documents that they would receive a live measles vaccine in the 1960s don't need to recalculate, but those who have been vaccinated with an ineffective measles vaccine created from a virus that was “killed” before 1968 must recalculate at least one dose.

Those with documents that they have measles are immune, and those born before 1957 generally do not need a shot.

In communities with high vaccination rates, diseases like measles struggle to spread to communities, over 95%. This is called “swar immunity.”

However, childhood vaccination rates have fallen nationwide as the pandemic and more parents advocate for exemptions of religious or personal conscience to exempt children from the necessary shots. The US saw an increase in measles incidents in 2024. This included more than 60 outbreaks in Chicago.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles first infects the airways and then spreads throughout the body, causing high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes and rashes.

The rash generally appears 3-5 days after the initial symptoms, beginning as a flat red spot on the face and spreads below the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. If the rash appears, the fever can skyrocket or higher than 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

Most children recover from measles, but infections can lead to dangerous complications such as pneumonia, blindness, swelling of the brain, and death.

How can you treat measles?

There is no specific treatment for measles, so doctors generally relieve symptoms, prevent complications, and keep patients comfortable.

What is measles?

Measles is a respiratory virus that can survive in the air for up to 2 hours. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to nine of the 10 most vulnerable people will be ingested if exposed.

Most children recover from measles when they acquire measles, but infection can lead to dangerous complications such as pneumonia, blindness, swelling of the brain, and death.

Is the vaccine safe?

Yes, the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines are safe and very effective in preventing severe cases of measles infection and disease.

The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old and for children between 4 and 6 years old. The vaccine series is needed for pre-kindergarten children in public schools across the country.

Before the vaccine was introduced in 1963, the US saw approximately 3-4 million cases a year. Currently, it is usually under 200 in a normal year.

Despite the current differences in research and health disinformation, there is no link between vaccines and autism.

Why is vaccination rates important?

In communities with high vaccination rates, diseases like measles struggle to spread to communities, over 95%. This is called “swar immunity.”

However, childhood vaccination rates have fallen nationwide as the pandemic and more parents advocate for exemptions of religious or personal conscience to exempt children from the necessary shots.

In the US, measles cases increased in 2024. This included more than 60 outbreaks in Chicago that led to illness.

Gaines County has one of the highest rates in Texas for school-age children, with almost 14% of K-12 children from 2023-24, opting out of at least one needed vaccine. Health officials said the number is likely high as it does not include many children who are homeschooled and have no data reported.

What are public health officials doing to stop spreads?

Healthcare workers hold regular vaccination clinics and screening efforts in Texas and work with schools to educate people on the importance of vaccination and supply.

Cooking children's measles questions