The total number of Texas measles exceeds 600 cases





Today's Texas Department of Health (TDSHS) It has been reported 27 measles cases have been boosted the number of cases in the West Texas outbreak to 624, and neighboring states have also reported more related illnesses. The steady rise in cases has been driven by a rise in 10 outbreaks and a rise in mobility-related cases, part of a global surge in measles activity, driven by the worst year since 2019. Add more cases along with Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma Most of the new Texas incidents were reported from Gaines County, the epicenter. However, the state's 26'S County is reporting the latest case of Bailey County being added to the list. The state's'Case S, 602, was unvaccinated or its vaccination status was unknown. So far, 64 people have been hospitalized, with the death toll remaining at two. New Mexico reports related cases in several cross-border counties, today's health department It has been reported Put two more cases, states'A total of 65. Four of New Mexico'S County reports cases, but most are from Lee County. Oklahoma has also reported several cases related to the Texas outbreak, and today Oklahoma Department of Health It has been reported Another confirmed case totaled 13. Everything was not vaccine-connected. Nation'The recent exposure of S took place at the Mall in Norman and the City Hall in Slaughterville. Meanwhile, Kansas health officials are fighting outbreaks in the southwestern part of the state that are genetically linked to Texas events. To date, 37 cases have been reported from eight counties, but officials say it is probably the tip of the iceberg. Streamed live on KSN TV and The State at today's media briefing'Gov. S Laura Kelly, lawmakers and health officials urged residents to be vigilant to ensure symptoms and parents ensure their children are vaccinated. Kelly said, “Me today'M asks your family to do what you always do: Protect your children. ” More cases in other states, some are linked to international travel Local media reports say in other developments, the state has reported several more cases. Minnesota Citing a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Health, he reported on the second case of the year, reported by Fox 9 News. in Arkansaauthorities reported the state'According to ABC 7 News, a third case has been reported involving unvaccinated children from Saline County, where exposure to the virus is still under investigation. Also, Louisiana WAFB News reported that the first Orleans area had been vaccinated and the second case in the New Orleans area that recently traveled abroad.'Surgeon General.

