Kansas Governor issues new plea to get vaccinated amid measles outbreak | kcur
Garden City, Kansas – Governor Laura Kelly visited southwestern Kansas on Tuesday measles An outbreak to encourage local people to vaccinate themselves and their children.
State health officials are competing to catch up with an outbreak that may be linked to the ongoing measles incident in Texas.
First, Kansas Department of Health and Environment Reported a measles incident in Stevens County in Marchcites this as the first measles incident in Kansas since 2018. The agency later identified a previous incident that began in January.
“I can't stress how important this message is to people in southwestern Kansas,” Kelly said at an event in Garden City. “How important is it to be proactive in approaching this?”
The state has identified 37 cases of measles in eight counties in southwestern Kansas since the beginning of the year. Most of them were children.
“We need to make sure our kids are enrolled in school and our days are fully vaccinated,” Kelly said.
For the public to be safe from measles, approximately 95% of the community must correspond to the disease. According to CDC. Approximately 90% of Kansan are vaccinated for measles.
Experts say you suspect you or your child has measlesit's best to be at home from others
The possibility of the spread of the infection has worsened after Kansas health officials issued an alarm about measles exposure at the Clarion Inn Hotel in Garden City.
A hotel spokesman said only one employee tested positive for measles, and the employee took steps to isolate himself. They also said it's unfair to select a business with public alerts.
However, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has said in an email that agents have named businesses if there is no way to notify everyone who may have been made public. That's what happened in Garden City.
Kdhe said those who were at Clarion Inn in Garden City between April 8th and April 10th should be aware of measles symptoms for 21 days.
Kdhe Derrick Totten's chief medical officer said 30 individuals had not been vaccinated for 37 confirmed cases of measles in the state.
“If one person has measles and exposes another, nine out of ten people who are not immune will catch measles. The keyword there is immunity,” Totten said.
Totten said two ways to become immunized against measles are due to vaccination or infection.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention MMR vaccines for measles should be effective in 93% of cases against measles after one dose and 97% after two doses.
Kelly and state health officials said they felt it needed to emphasize the importance of ways to prevent measles before the outbreak worsened.
CDC classifies measles outbreaks Three or more cases are linked to each other. This makes Kansas one of the newest states to fight illness. Texas has the biggest outbreakthere are over 600 cases. Health experts say measles can lead to serious complications, hospitalization, or death.
Southwest Kansas has a large Spanish-speaking population. Hispanic Kansan has a high percentage of uninsured20% more than the proportion of non-Hispanic white kansan. So are they It's less likely to see a doctor.
State health officials say they hope to fight this with the help of targeted efforts by local health departments.
State Sen. Bill Clifford, a doctor at Garden City, said some local clinics work directly with meat packing plants that employ thousands of people in the area.
“We welcome immigrants to our communities. That's a big emphasis because people don't have access to the care and vaccinations they come from. The health department helps to provide vaccinations to families,” Clifford said.
Karen Moore covers western Kansas for High Plains Public Radio and Kansas News Service. You can send him an email [email protected].
Kansas News Service is a collaboration between KCUR, Kansas Pacific Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio, focusing on health, social determinants of health, and connections with public policy.
|
