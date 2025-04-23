RFK, Jr. What we know about artificial food dyes and health as a US ban declares

This week, the Secretary of Health and Human Services announced plans to remove eight more food dyes from the US food system.

On Tuesday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced plans to order the US food industry. Removes 8 petroleum-based food dyes Within the next two years, it is based on some evidence linking them to health risks.

The move by Kennedy, the Trump administration's secretary to the Department of Health and Human Services, follows his previous promise to ban a variety of chemical food additives, including rainbow cereals, pastries, chips, candies and other artificial colours commonly used to brighten up processed foods. Individual states such as California and West VirginiaIt also independently promoted the law this year to ban certain food dyes and preservatives. At today's press eventKennedy discussed directives and various claims regarding the nutritional value of food. He is alongside Food and Drug Director Marty McCurry, Director of the National Institute of Health, Jay Batacharya and other civil servants. McCurry said he would establish a timeline for the food industry's transition into a “natural alternative.”

“There's no reason not to delete it [such artificial food dyes] If they are there just for visual appeal. If there is no health promotion purpose and there is even a slight risk of actually eliminating health, why not remove them? “However, Kathleen Melanson, a nutrition scientist at the University of Rhode Island, added that these chemical dyes “are far more than a single factor.”

Supporting science journalism

If you enjoy this article, consider supporting award-winning journalism. Subscribe. Purchase a subscription helps ensure a future of impactful stories about discoveries and ideas that will shape our world today.

What that means

The FDA is currently proven 9 Color Additives For use in food. By the past January, the resigning Biden administration had already begun the process. One of them is prohibited, red no. 3. Kennedy targets eight other artificial food dyes, including Yellow 5, Blue No. 1 and Red No. 40.

The decision to ban red No. 3 was based on a study in which male rats developed thyroid tumors after exposure to high levels of substances. Other human and animal studies were unable to show similar results, but dyes were banned under federal food, drug and cosmetics laws Delaney poemexplains Tracy Crane, associate professor of medical oncology at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the Miami Mirror School of Medicine and the University of Miami Health Systems University.

“In Delaney's clause [proponents of the ban] Crane, who wondered whether other food dyes would experience the same fate, says Crane. [dyes] It is listed on the list showing cancer-causing properties in mice. ”

What the evidence says

Old animal research Several blue, yellow and red dyes have been associated with tumor development and risk of neurotoxicity. Several studies suggest that neurotoxicity may be Contributes to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. But Melanson calls the evidence “mixed.” Direct exposure has been tested only in animals. Human data has been limited primarily to population or epidemiological studies. The participants are asked to remember and self-report the food they ate. This means that some scientists say there is not enough information to draw conclusions about the potential health threats of food dyes.

FDA research reviews on the potential effects of food dyes on children's behavior are also included. Most children did not experience any adverse effectsAlthough some individuals may be sensitive to some dyes. The FDA says that color additives are safe to consume when used in accordance with agency regulations. And the International Association of Color Manufacturers, a group representing the global color industry, said before. Small levels of artificial food dyes That person usually eats It's generally safe. (As of pressing, the association has not responded to requests for comment from Scientific American.))

“The risk is always on administration,” Melanson says.

a Wall Street Journal In the analysis, US Department of Agriculture data rated and found over 450,000 foods 10% contained at least one artificial dye, but more than 40% had multiple dyes dye. “When food additives are approved, they are generally tested one at a time,” Melanson says. “I don't know what will happen in the interaction.”

Consuming food with multiple dyes makes it difficult to know the total dosage ingested, Melanson says. Overall accumulation effect diet It consists of many different foods with artificial dyes consumed over a lifetime, but it is even more difficult to evaluate. Diseases like cancer take a long time, Crane says, “It's very difficult for us to really know what the direct effects of these food diets are.” She adds that not all dyes are made the same, and that each can be treated differently in the body.

Melanson and Crane agree that food dyes are just one of the ingredients that can contribute to health risks.

“It's not just one type of ingredient. It's about every ingredient there,” Melanson says. “If it's all tunnel vision for one factor without taking into account these other potential risk factors, such as sodium and sugar and processing, lack of fiber, lack of fortifying nutrients, then some aspects may be missing.”

Details are pending, but it is expected that food manufacturers will need to change their production practices or consider alternative colorants. Natural food-based sauces such as turmeric, paprika, pumpkin and carrots are also used. But it's unclear what this transition will spend on manufacturers and federal agencies, Melanson says. Currently, manufacturers need to remove red No. 3 from food until 2027 and remove it from the medicine until 2028. However, at today's press conference, RFK and Jr. and other health officials argued that although no official timeline has been presented, this dye and other dyes need to be removed more quickly.

“We know these procedures take time and food manufacturers need to redefine it,” Melanson says. “However, in the meantime, Americans can consider retreating ultra-processed foods. Clearly. High-end of the processing and formulation spectra. ”