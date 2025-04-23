Texas Clinic is open to combat the worst measles outbreak in 30 years Over 500 measles cases have been reported in Texas. This is the worst outbreak in decades.

The outbreak of measles in Texas exceeds 600 confirmed cases in 2025, with nearly 30 new infections reported since April 18th. The state health department said.

As of April 22, 624 measles cases have been confirmed in Texas since late January, according to new data released by the Texas Department of Health. Pediatric diseases occur mostly Western part of the state.

The latest figures are the 27 increase since April 18th, the state health department said. Of the 624 cases, a total of 64 were hospitalized, while two unvaccinated children died, with no underlying health conditions. Including an 8 year old girl.

The majority of confirmed cases occur in children and teenagers, with 186 cases reported in children aged 4 or 17 and 236 cases reported, according to the state health department.

“It is estimated that fewer than 2% of confirmed cases, or less than 10, are actively infected because the rash started date was one week before,” the state health department said. “Individuals are infected four days before onset and four days after onset.”

Designated outbreak areas with ongoing measles transmission in Texas currently include 10 counties: Cochrane, Durham, Dawson, Gaines, Garza, Lynn, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry and Joakham. The Gaines County lawsuit, the center of the outbreak, rose to 386 from 371 reported on April 18, according to the state health department.

< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>

In New Mexico, adjacent to Texas, the state's health department reported 65 cases on April 22, rising to two since the last update. Most of the New Mexico incidents came from Lee County, adjacent to Gaines County, Texas.

“The highly contagious nature of the disease makes it likely that additional cases will occur in the outbreak area and surrounding communities,” the Texas Department of Health warned.

Dr. David Sgelman, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Division of Viral Diseases, said last week that the agency responded to the outbreak and deployed 22 staff in Texas to provide on-site technical assistance from March 4th to April 15th.

Related: Virginia confirms the first measles incident this year. It's a child under the age of four, health officials say

The US will reach a severe milestone in 2025 with measles outbreaks

Sugerman previously said that if there are cases of outbreaks, the US could lose its measles removal situation It continues to expand January 20th, 2026.

As of April 18, the CDC had reported a total of 800 measles cases in at least 24 states. Just four months into the year, the country's current outbreak has overturned 285 measles cases reported in 2024.

According to the CDC, out of 800 cases, out of five cases, 31% of five cases occurred in patients under the age of 5, and 38% reported in 5-19 patients. They also reported 85 patients hospitalised, including 47 patients, less than five.

Nationally, there have been 10 outbreaks defined as three or more related cases reported in 2025, the CDC said. According to the agency, 751 out of 800, 751 out of 800, and 751 out of 800, and 751 out of 800 are “invasion-related” 94%.

The agency also said 96% of measles cases in the country were in patients who had not been vaccinated or had no status.

Measles Vaccine: Experts who need to know about MMR vaccines

The best protection against measles is the MMR vaccine

Measles is “very contagious” and can spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes, the CDC said. Also, breathing contaminated air can cause people to remain infected for up to two hours or by touching their mouth, eyes, or nose after contact with contaminated surfaces.

According to the CDC, symptoms of measles usually appear 7-14 days after contact with the virus and generally include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. Measles rash appears 3-5 days after the onset of the initial symptoms.

Complications of measles include ear infections, hearing loss, pneumonia, croup, diarrhea, blindness and swelling of the brain, the CDC said. Even healthy children can cause serious illness and death. In pregnant women who are not vaccinated, measles can cause premature birth or low-capacity babies.

The CDC estimates that about one in five U.S. unvaccinated people who get measles will need to be hospitalized. Health experts highlight that Best protection against illness is a vaccine given alone or as part of the Measles Manpsulvera (MMR) shot or Measles Manpsulvera-Baricera (MMRV) vaccine.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine provide 97% protection against the virus, according to the CDC. Children usually receive the vaccine first when they are 12-15 months old and receive it again at age 4-6.

According to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, adults born before 1957 are likely to have had measles as children, and are therefore presumed to have immunity.

Contributions: Adrianna Rodriguez, USA Today; Reuters