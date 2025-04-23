



April 23, 2025 April is Parkinson's Awareness Month, which raises awareness, supports people with illnesses, and emphasizes the importance of early detection and ongoing care. At Northern Health, we recognize the impact of Parkinson's disease and reaffirm our commitment to confront our community and provide compassionate, interdisciplinary care to those affected. Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological condition that affects the regulation of body movement. It is Australia's second most common neurodegenerative disease and affects more than 220,000 Australians. Although treatments are not known, early diagnosis and access to appropriate medical care, related health, and community support services can significantly improve the quality of life. At Northern Health, our care team works closely with patients and their families to manage the symptoms of Parkinson's disease through a collaborative patient-centered approach. This may include assistance from neurologists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech pathologists, social workers, and nursing staff. “One in five people are diagnosed before age 50. Research suggests an increase in the number of people living this multifaceted disease. This disease affects movement control and various symptoms of non-consumption disease. Two people with Parkinson's disease do not have the same symptoms. Parkinson's disease is associated with an abnormal accumulation of brain proteins called alpha-synuclein, accompanied by loss of dopamine production. Drugs can compensate for dopamine loss and are important in management to improve symptoms and quality of life. “There are currently no disease-modifying drugs to stop the disease. However, exercise is a promising intervention to delay the disease. Therefore, it is important to build a team of clinicians to treat Parkinson's disease.” We encourage you to learn more, show support and be involved in raising awareness this April. Together, we can make a difference. For more information about links to Parkinson's Disease, Support, Education and Research Programs, see Fighting Parkinson

