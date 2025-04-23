The UK's waiting list for endometriosis diagnosis will be 9 years

After nine years of trying all the hormone treatments, after she was able to find her to manage her pain, Lauren Cole left two options to induce menopause at 23 years old.

One of the UK's most common gynecological conditions, endometriosis, had physical and mental victims. Unable to sit during the flare-up, she felt guilty about her job disappearing on a day when she “didn't get up from the floor.”

Cole opted for surgery. Over a year later NHS Waiting list, she asked for a private referral. Three months later, she underwent her first diagnostic surgery.

Patients such as Call are alarming more and more than chronic treatment delays. The average waiting time for endometriosis diagnosis in the UK is nearly nine years. This figure has risen since 2020 to 10 months.

Endometriosis occurs when cells resemble the endometrium (endometrium) accumulate elsewhere in the body, often causing chronic pain.

It affects one in ten women, many have not been diagnosed. Symptoms range from pelvic pain, periods of pain, fertility issues and fatigue. There are no known treatments.

Based in Bristol, Cole had to balance her condition with her career as operations manager for Hargreaves Lansdown, the UK's largest retail investment site.

Her experience is typical of 1.5 million women suffering from endometriosis in the UK, and faces many go-to extension waiting lists.

The government's Employment Rights Bill is a major reform of workplace rights currently underway through Congress, requiring large employers to develop support plans for menopause and reproductive health.

However, doctors and patients argue that gynecological conditions are still not properly recognized after decades of failure to address systemic barriers to treatment.

Currently, more than 755,000 women are on the waiting list for the appointment of the NHS Gynecology department. Last month, the House Women and Equality Committee highlighted the need for immediate action to reduce the backlog and aim to diagnose average endometriosis within two years.

Professor Christian Becker, co-director of the Oxford Endometriosis Care Centre, explained that making a diagnosis can be difficult.

Without surgery, there is no definitive way to diagnose your condition.

The most common form of endometriosis surgery is laparoscopy (or keyhole surgery), which is thought to be a minimally invasive process in which small incisions in the stomach are made to inspect the pelvis and burn or remove affected areas.

The Ministry of Health, Social Care outlined its mission to address public misconceptions of common reproductive health conditions, such as those constituted by “normal” periods.

“Too many women face a waiting period that is not acceptable for gynecological treatment. They know that there is more to do to support women with endometriosis,” he added.

But campaigners say that bias against women's health remains ingrained.

The Women and Equality Committee reported last year that NHS' “medical misogyny,” education and workplace contributed to poor perceptions of gynecological status.

“It's wrong to continue this lack of understanding and awareness,” said Labour MP Sarah Owen, who chairs the committee.

The committee recommended that medical professionals and unnecessarily repeated experiences be improved and updated NHS guidelines and medical student training.

Endometriosis UK CEO Emma Cox said the condition should receive the same considerations as other chronic diseases such as diabetes. “It's not for special treatment, it's just a realization that it's a medical condition.”

According to the first National Bureau of Statistics study to assess the effects of endometriosis on the UK labor market, women experience loss of revenue and reduced employment potential after being diagnosed.

The NHS recently approved the use of a daily combination therapy known as Lyco to treat symptoms of endometriosis, but is expected to support only 1,000 of the 1.5 million UK women with that condition.

Becker said women are becoming more aware. “What's changed is that young women in particular are getting more vocal about it. They come closer to us and demand that they be seen and heard right.”

He said that the UK healthcare system is lagging behind fellow countries, and that Australia has a “national action plan” for endometriosis, which is the forefront of financial support, adding that it recently announced that patients will be subsidized later this year.

British Airways manager Tracy Van Jemeren sought flexibility for patients to work from home and take time off without fear of impact ©Charlie Bibby/ft

Tracy Van Gemellen, manager of British Airways, who campaigns for endometriosis awareness at work, says one of the most important misconceptions, is that surgery is a cure. After a diagnostic procedure in 2019, she suffered from complications due to the severity of the illness.

After three years of major surgery, her endometriosis returned. “You rely on hoping that after each surgery you have, it never grows again. You forget what it's like to feel normal.”

She sought flexibility to allow patients to work from home and take time off without fear of impact.

Cole agrees that flexibility is essential. “It doesn't oppose your condition, it gives you the opportunity to work in your condition, so you don't have a negative impact on your ability to work.”