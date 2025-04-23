



dAvoiding new drugs is a complicated and time-consuming process. Many patients with an aggressive condition cannot afford to wait. Another strategy is to test existing drugs beyond the first indication. This is not a novel concept. The drug is reused from the original indication For decades.1 As these drugs have already been approved by the FDA, reusing them allows for quick tracking of safe and effective treatments for the patients who need them most. Recent research published in Cancer cells Here's an example A successful reuse approach Patient population with historically inadequate outcomes: high-grade glioma (HGG).2 These aggressive and rapidly growing Brain tumor– especially catastrophic in children – low survival rate Limited treatment options.3,4 Mariella Philbina pediatric neurooncologist and researcher at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and co-authors of the study are looking to find new treatment options for patients. When she and her team began searching for potential targets, they turned their attention to platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRA),it is It is generally mutated In pediatric HGGS.5 Further support for the role of genes in cancer changes researchers PDGFRA in Rodents Promotes tumor development.6 Using genomic sequencing data from pediatric patients with HGGS, researchers found that there were more copies in the subset PDGFRA. Furthermore, the cancer cells in patients had more copies of genes than non-cancerous cells. “This all made us think we really have to get [PDGFRA] Philbin said: Please read the following… Filbin and her team have searched for known drugs already approved or are currently being investigated by the FDA. pdfgra Inhibitor. They found four such drugs and tested them using both mouse HGG and patient-derived cell lines to investigate the most strongly altered PDGFRA Expression and signaling. Previously known as avapritinib Treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors and PDGFRA Mutations showed the greatest potency demonstrated by reduced expression of phosphorylation PDGFRA Increased cell death due to apoptosis.7 For Avapritinib to be effective against HGG, it must be shown that it can cross the brain. “The challenge is finding certain powerful drugs and overcoming blood-brain barriers,” he said. Ore Muga pediatric oncologist at Mount Kravis, Sinai, who was not involved in the study. When the Filbin team tested Avapritinib in an animal model of HGG, they discovered that the drug penetrates the brain and reduces tumor growth. These findings motivated the research team to expand their research into human patients. Coincidentally, avapritinib was practically next to me. “It just happens to be made by a Boston company across the river,” Philbin said. Blueprint Pharmaceuticals Provide A Compassionate use program This allows patients to access life-threatening conditions for investigational drugs or off-label use if approved or effective treatment is not available. Filbin's group teamed up with Blueprint Medicines. Johannes Joy At the Medical University of Vienna Karl Koschmann The University of Michigan School of Medicine tests avapritinib in eight patients aged 4-29, bringing treatment and difficult HGG very advanced. Seven of the patients' tumors were confirmed PDGFRA change. Avapritinib is generally well tolerated and safe, with radiographic evaluations showing changes in tumor shape and size in three patients, as well as long survival rates. Please read the following… Although this study included a small number of cases, the results show potential new treatments for HGG, particularly in patients. PDGFRA mutation. In particular, these patients had already received extensive treatment with other pharmacological, surgical and chemotherapeutic interventions. “This is a very difficult population to treat with a disease in which everyone dies within nine to 12 months,” Philbin said. The Filbin team wants to design clinical trials for newly diagnosed patients PDGFRA mutation. “[These findings] While these high-quality gliomas suggest that a single drug is by no means a “home run”, this sets a stage for future combination research to find synergistically with avapritinib and increase its effectiveness. A single drug of very, very aggressive diseases that can evolve quickly is not enough to do what we want. That is to have long-term survivors. ” Her lab is currently pursuing preclinical combination trials examining which other drugs or treatments can be combined with avapritinib to have longer and deeper effects on these patients.

