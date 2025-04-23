Hepatitis testing, guidance and labs hold up

Closing of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Viral Hepatitis Division restructuring According to several experts, clinicians and civil servants at the Department of Health and Human Services do not have the resources to process specimens and track occurrences.

CDC's Website In the case of the National HIV Center, viral hepatitis, sexually transmitted diseases, and tuberculosis exist, but this was dated February 2, 2024. It has been reported Statistics retained CDC employees working in surveillance and hepatitis control, but all full-time lab staff were cut down.

“The CDC's Viral Hepatitis Lab is important to investigate the outbreak of viral hepatitis and identify the cause of the outbreak,” he said in an interview with Cyrin Mazander, Maryland, expert in Memphis, Tennessee.

“As the lab is currently being demolished, it is not possible to properly investigate or contain the outbreak. This means that the infection is unidentified and can continue to spread. This can have a major impact on the general population,” Mazumder said.

CDC's labs have played a role in several key areas of viral hepatitis research, which contributes to vaccine development and helps identify new strains of viral hepatitis, according to Mazumder Medscape Medical News. “The lab closure is a loss of public health advancement and prevention, as well as detection and prevention of viral hepatitis,” she added.

Despite the public health value, the lack of profitability of the work done by CDC's Viral Hepatitis Labs makes it less likely that other labs and agents will pick up sagging, Mazumder said. “The lab is conducting genomic analysis and tracing using a special type of program called Global Hepatitis Emergency and Surveillance Technology (Ghost), which other states can access remotely for uploading samples,” she said.

Individuals with chronic hepatitis B have fewer access to essential services for prevention, testing and treatment, and less access to essential services for BERENTION, TEST and treatment, said Chari A. Cohen, president of the Hepatitis B Foundation. statement.

“Confusion, fear and poor preparation are the result of rapid changes that put us all in danger,” Cohen said.

Safety concerns regarding sudden closures

As It has been reported According to CBS News, CDC employees say the sudden closure of the department does not allow for proper shutdowns of the lab and that specimens are still being delivered for testing.

“Hepatitis B and C can pose a risk because there is a possibility of exposure that can arise from blood products and other body fluids,” Mazumder said. Medscape Medical News. “We must take caution and specific precautions when processing these samples,” she emphasized.

If the CDC's laboratory capacity for splitting viral hepatitis is closed or limited, “it will undermine the refinement and thoroughness that some outbreak investigations can be carried out,” Dr. William Shaffner, Maryland, of Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, said in an interview.

Schaffner said that simple diagnosis of hepatitis A, B and C has occurred in all hospitals across the country, with state and local labs providing a lot of information. But “sometimes we want more refined molecular fingerprinting to draw more accurate conclusions and bring about an end,” he said.

For example, local public health departments working on outbreaks that appear to be relevant will need a more sophisticated lab for molecular testing to determine if cases are part of a single outbreak. Without advanced testing, it may be difficult to connect cases epidemiologically, he said. Schaffner explained that epidemiologists remained for hepatitis work at the CDC, but if they do not have access to the lab, their ability to make accurate conclusions is limited and there is little certainty that the outbreak has ended.

Regardless of the status of the CDC hepatitis lab, clinicians should remain vigilant for signs of hepatitis and immediately contact their local and state health departments, Schaffner said. Medscape Medical News. “It is vigilance and information clinicians who can report to the local health department and conduct community surveys to prevent further spread,” he emphasized.

Mazumder and Schaffner had no economic conflict to disclose.