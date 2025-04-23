Growing threats and global responses





Dengue is one of the most common vector-borne viral diseases of today, and is currently undergoing outbreaks in Asia and Latin America. The spread to North America underscores its global importance as it increases the likelihood of expansion into regions where climate change and global warming were not previously affected. The development and availability of new vaccines requires policymakers to determine which ones are most suitable for at-risk populations. This session was announced at European Association for Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) 2025 We investigated geographical distribution, clinical symptoms, treatment algorithms, and potential use of current dengue vaccines in Vienna, Austria. In Brazil, dengue fever follows seasonal patterns and peaks during the rainy season from October to May. Most cases occur in adults aged 20-59, with deaths affecting individuals with comorbidities or those over the age of 60. Since 2010, all four serotypes have been circulating, but dengue virus (DENV) serotypes 1 (DENV-1) and 2 (DENV-2) are the most common these days. However, 2024 saw an unprecedented outbreak in both case count and duration. The predominant serotype changes are thought to contribute to a surge in infectious diseases and changes in the severity of the disease. In this context, controlling the dengue epidemic means reducing infection and protecting vulnerable individuals. Mosquito vector control is complex and there is no specific treatment for dengue fever, so vaccines are an important preventive tool. Expanding vaccine availability and inclusion of travelers in susceptible populations is an important step. The conference's speaker team from the Batontan Institute in Sao Paulo, Brazil, is involved in the development of one of these vaccines. This is a live quadruple vaccine that covers all four dengue serotypes. The vaccine was born from the National Institutes of Health's Infectious Diseases Institute and has been approved by partners of interest for further development. In 2018, Merck Sharp & Dohme Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Butantan Institute began a collaboration to advance the vaccine. The ongoing phase 3 trial is a single-dose, placebo-controlled study that enrolled more than 16,000 participants, lasting for a total of five years. The main goal is to assess efficacy through polymerase chain reaction diagnosis in symptomatic dengue cases and monitor potential vaccine-related side effects. After two years of follow-up, a preliminary analysis was conducted. Data for DENV-1 and DENV-2 are presented. These are most common during the latest epidemic, with no cases of DENV serotypes 3 or 4 detected during the study period. When DENV-1 and DENV-2 were considered together without discriminating the serological status of participants, the vaccine efficacy was 79.6%. After adjusting for previous dengue infections, efficacy increased to 89.2% compared to 73.6% of seronegative individuals.

For DENV-1, without adjusting for Serostatus, the efficacy was 89.5%, reaching 96.8% of participants with previous dengue fever exposure and reduced to 85.6% in those without prior exposure.

For DENV-2, without adjusting for Serostatus, the efficacy was 69.6%, increasing to 83.7% of participants with previous dengue fever exposure and reduced to 57.9% for those without prior exposure.

Severe reactions were rare, but systemic side effects were common (58%). Their frequency increased with age. Most reported side effects include headache, rash and itching across all age groups, but the most frequent local reaction was pain at the site of injection. One of the key benefits of vaccines is that they only require a single dose and are ideal for enabling rapid responses and outbreak conditions. The Brazilian government's approval is pending, but management is scheduled to begin this year. It takes at least five years to produce enough doses to vaccinate the country. This story has been translated Universities Spain As part of the process, we use several editing tools, including AI. Human Editors reviewed this content prior to its release.

