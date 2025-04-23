



Top Line: A meta-analysis of more than 42,000 survivors showed that women diagnosed with metabolic syndrome at the time of breast cancer diagnosis were significantly higher risk of condition-free condition and mortality. Methodology: Studies have shown that women with metabolic syndrome are at a higher risk of developing breast cancer after diagnosis and have a worse prognosis.

To understand the negative negative effects of metabolic syndrome on patient outcomes, the researchers conducted a meta-analysis of 17 studies (observation and clinical trials) including 42,135 breast cancer survivors (mean age, 53.2 years) to assess the association between metabolic syndrome and breast cancer outcomes.

Metabolic syndrome was defined according to the American Heart Association as the presence of three or more risk factors: hypertension, high triglyceride levels, low density lipoprotein levels, high corrosion resistant glucose levels, and central obesity.

The primary endpoint was disease-free survival, defined as the duration from breast cancer diagnosis to the first breast cancer event, such as recurrence or death. The average follow-up period was 94.8 months. remove: Breast cancer survivors with metabolic syndrome were at a 69% higher risk of recurrence than those without metabolic syndrome.

Breast cancer survivors also had a significantly higher risk of breast cancer mortality (hazard ratio) [HR]1.83) and shorter disease-free survival (HR, 1.79) and shorter disease-free survival (HR, 1.57) than patients without metabolic syndrome.

The association between metabolic syndrome and worsening breast cancer prognosis was consistent across geographical locations such as North America, Asia and Europe.

In subgroup analysis of postmenopausal women, metabolic syndrome and risk of disease-free survival were more strongly associated with patients in the entire pooled population (HR, 1.80). actually: "The results of this study highlight the importance of metabolic screening. [breast cancer] Survivor. Future research should focus on reducing and ultimately strengthening the prevalence of metabolic syndrome in this population by lipid control, diabetes reversal, and healthy lifestyle choices. [breast cancer] The author concluded. "While our study did not investigate the biological basis of the observed association, multiple interaction mechanisms, primarily driven by obesity-induced changes and chronic inflammation, may underlie the association between metabolic syndrome and poor breast cancer outcomes." press release From the European Conference on Obesity in Malaga, Spain. sauce: This study was led by Alfs University Hospital/Alfs University in Alfs, Denmark. It's published online in Journal of Internal Medicine. limit: Limitations of the studies included heterogeneity across the included studies and publication bias. The inconsistency between the risk of disease-free survival and the risk of breast cancer death can be attributed to the broad definition of disease-free survival, including both cancer recurrence and death due to cause. Furthermore, this study did not have stratification by breast cancer subtype or treatment. Disclosure: No funding information for this study was provided. The authors reported no related conflicts of interest.

