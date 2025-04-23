Treating high blood pressure can reduce your risk of dementia

Proper treatment for hypertension (BP) can significantly reduce the risk of dementia or cognitive impairment without dementia, new data show.

A large study of Chinese adults with untreated hypertension showed that intensive BP management due to drug and lifestyle changes, the risk of dementia reduced by 15%, and cognitive impairment without dementia reduced by 16% over four years.

“Our study is one of the first large, randomized, controlled-efficacy trials showing a significant reduction in all-causal dementia with a decline in BP,” wrote Jiang He, MD, PhD, lead author of the Department of Epidemiology at Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

The research was It's published online April 21st Natural Medicine.

It has been proven

Previous studies have shown a strong association between untreated hypertension and cognitive problems in older adults. “However, there remains insufficient evidence in favour of a reduction in BP for the primary prevention of dementia in hypertensive patients,” the investigator noted.

In the China Rural Hypertension Control Project Phase-3 (CRHCP-3), researchers evaluated the effectiveness of intensive BP interventions (normal care) in reducing the risk of dementia in 33,995 adults aged 40 and older with uncontrolled hypertension. This cluster-randomized trial was conducted in 326 villages in three Chinese provinces.

In the intervention group, trained non-physician community health care providers oversee systolic BP (SBP) goals <130 mm Hg and diastolic BP (DBP) goals <80 mm Hg and antihypertensive drugs were initiated and titrated according to a simple step-care protocol to achieve scalable BP (DBP) goals from the supervisor. They also provided health coaching on Home BP monitoring and lifestyle changes, including weight loss, dietary sodium restriction and alcohol reduction.

The regular care group was trained in BP management and received BP measurements during clinic visits.

A total of 14,541 participants in the intervention group and 13,594 participants in the regular care group had data on key outcomes.

The intervention reduced SBP to 127.6 mm Hg at baseline from 157.0 to 48 months, while DBP was reduced from 87.9 to 72.6 mm Hg. In the control group, SBP was reduced from 155.4 to 147.7 mm Hg, and DBP was reduced from 87.2 to 81.0 mm Hg.

Over 48 months, SBP was reduced by 22.0 mm Hg and DPB in the intervention group compared to the regular care group (9.3 mm Hg)p <.0001). This reduction in BP was associated with a 15% lower risk of all-causal dementia (risk ratio) [RR]0.85; p <.0001) and 16% lower risk of cognitive impairment without dementia (RR, 0.84; p <.0001), the author reported.

These associations remained important even after adjusting for important risk factors for dementia. The efficacy of BP reduction on risk of dementia was consistent across subgroups based on age, gender, education, smoking history, body mass index, SBP, fasting plasma glucose, and 10-year atherosclerotic CVD risk at baseline.

At 48 months, 68% of participants in the intervention group achieved SBP <130 mm Hg and DBP <80 mm Hg, with only 15% of the regular care group.

On average, patients in the intervention group took 3.0 antihypertensive medications, and patients in the regular care group took 1.2 medications at a 48-month follow-up visit.

Adverse events were comparable between the two groups, with significantly lower serious adverse events in the intervention group. There was no difference between the two groups in terms of adverse falls requiring medical care, symptomatic hypotension confirmed on clinic visits or medically necessary syncope.

“The CRHCP-3 trial provides strong evidence on the effectiveness of antihypertensive treatments in reducing the risk of dementia in hypertensive patients. This proven intervention needs to be widely adopted and expanded to reduce the global burden of dementia,” the researchers concluded.

Wake Up Call

Several experts provided perspectives on the research statement From the UK's Non-Profit Science Media Centre.

“This is a groundbreaking study with a very large sample size and robust effect. It's an alarm call for not only protecting the heart but also the brain, but also intensive treatment of hypertension,” said Massoud Hussain, a professor of neurology at Oxford University, UK.

Mark Caulfield, Maryland, Professor of Clinical Pharmacology, Queen Mary London, London, London, UK, The findings state that “Optimizing blood pressure control will convince you of the risk of dementia.”

“There have been previous studies that suggest a correlation between blood pressure levels and dementia risk, particularly vascular dementia, which is a highly emphasis on the trial. This is a major advance in dementia prevention and will transform global blood pressure guidance and prevention strategies,” Caulfield added.

Dr. David Attwell, director of the Centre for Vascular Dementia Research in London, UK, said a 15% reduction in dementia development would “reduce both human distress and the costs of the healthcare system if implemented uniformly in people with hypertension in the population.”

Several experts warned that the follow-up period was relatively short.

Dr. James Leiper, research director at the British Heart Foundation in London, UK, said: “It is important to see if this reduction in risk lasts longer than the four-year follow-up period in the study, and whether similar effects can be seen in other populations receiving the same treatment.

“We said the intervention encouraged the use of non-health physician healthcare workers to work in rural real-world areas,” said Dr. Richard Oakley, associate director of research and innovation at the Alzheimer's Disease Association.

The study had no commercial funding. He, Liper, Atwell, Oakley, Caulfield and Hussain declare no conflict of interest.