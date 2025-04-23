As measles spreads, new polls discover that misinformation is affecting it. :shot





. WildPixel/Getty Images The US currently reports more than 800 measles cases in at least 20 states. The majority of cases (over 600 people) are in Texas. During the outbreak, New polls It shows how many people view measles incorrectly. The good news is that the majority of people still have Confidence in safety It's called the measles vaccine Liz HamelDirector of Public Opinion and Research at KFF, the nonprofit health policy research institute that conducted the polls. Bad news: people are exposed to a lot False claims about measles – And many people don't know what to do with that. “What we saw is that a large part of people are at least somewhat uncertain about how they evaluate that misinformation,” Hamel says. The survey was conducted in early April and included a nationally representative sample of 1,380 adults. Pollers asked respondents about three false claims. This means that measles vaccines are more dangerous than getting sick. Vaccines can cause autism in children, and vitamin A can prevent measles infection. None of these are true. Only 5% of adults who voted said they thought these falsehoods were undoubtedly true, and far more shares of respondents said they were “probably false,” but were not entirely certain that these were false. Hamel says it shows that there are a large group of people out there who have room for uncertainty in their views on measles. And there is a significant proportion of people who have taken to say that these false claims about measles are probably true. For example, one in four adults who voted said it is probably or undoubtedly Vitamin A to prevent measles. And 19% believed that the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines are probably or undoubtedly true that it is more dangerous than getting measles. The polls also found clear political disparities. “I think Republicans are much more likely to lean towards believing this misinformation about measles than Democrats,” Hamel says. “And that's true even among parents.” Most parents in the poll said they keep their children up to date with the vaccines they recommend. But among parents who said at least one of these false claims was probably or undoubtedly true, one in each said they skipped or delayed some recommended vaccines for their children. “These parents are more than twice as likely to say they delayed or skipped some vaccines because of their children compared to parents who don't believe those claims,” ​​Hamel says. Hamel says one big point is that in a world where people are hit by health information and misinformation, they don't always know how to assess what they hear and read, and who they trust on all kinds of media platforms. Edited by Jane Greenhulg

