Ending malaria will make everyone healthier, safer and more prosperous

The child waits with his mother and receives medical services at Marc General Reference Hospital … more Marc, Democratic Republic of the Congo. The country is the world's second highest malaria burden (2023), affecting children under the age of 5. Global Fund/Vincent Becker

A few months ago, the alarm bell rang across the global health network Mysterious disease It appeared at a remote corner of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The occurrence seemed to violate a simple explanation. It was distributed remotely in the country and has hit children under the age of five with an incredible severity. The patient was hit with a cocktail of symptoms, including fever, headache, cough and sometimes difficulty breathing. The disease also spread quickly, infecting hundreds of people and claiming dozens of lives within weeks. Amid growing panic, global health authorities quickly labelled “Illness X.” This is all the term for unknown pathogens that could unleash similar consequences to those produced by Covid-19.

When a coalition of health partners led by the DRC government rushed to the location, collected samples and investigated the outbreak, they discovered that disease X was not a new pathogen. In fact, it was a severe malaria strain that exhibited its status as a respiratory disease. Malnutrition, which weakened people's immunity, has become complicated, and the diseases of old age have become even more fatal.

This story serves as a harsh reminder of two urgent realities. First, malaria remains a fatal disease, claiming to live a child almost every minute. Ending it would save the lives of millions of children and pregnant women. Secondly, tackling malaria is not just about saving lives today. It also strengthens global health security and makes the world safer for everyone. This disease continues to be a powerful threat wherever we are. It is a killer that we should see not only through the usual humanitarian lens, but also through the lens of health safety and economic opportunity.

As we saw at DRC, even the illness we thought we understood could present new challenges. Malaria is a disease we know how to prevent and treat, and should not be allowed to continue without abatement. To secure ourselves from future pandemics, we must urgently end the illness that kills people today.

The infrastructure and capabilities of health systems introduced to beat malaria, including medical supply chains, laboratories, community health workers, and disease surveillance are what is needed to identify and respond to new outbreaks.

Be monitored for illness. In typical rural clinics in endemic malaria regions, most people with fever suffer from malaria. There are over 250 million cases each year, of which 94% are in Africa. Accurate diagnosis of malaria is one way to rule out or identify the occurrence of other diseases, so the better diagnosis of malaria, the better overall disease surveillance and health safety.

More generally, in the areas that suffer most, malaria often overwhelms a significant portion, and in some cases, most of the medical facility activities dedicated to this one disease. In such a context, addressing other pressing health needs is extremely difficult, not to mention identifying and responding to new threats. At the height of the pandemic, Covid-19 has squeezed out other health priorities and left a legacy of issues that still affect many health systems, even in the richest countries. In the highest burden countries, malaria always has this effect. Investing in the fight against malaria is a powerful way to unlock the capabilities of the healthcare system, meet other urgent medical needs, and tackle the dangers arising from new pathogens.

Furthermore, investing in malaria control not only saves lives, it also increases productivity and creates economic opportunities. There is compelling evidence that reducing the burden on malaria in a malaria epidemic could unleash significant economic growth. 1 Recent research Returning to the path to end malaria between 2023 and 2030, we estimated that the GDP of the malaria-related countries could win USD 142.7 billion. Additionally, profits will expand even further, with global trade rising by USD 800 billion over the same period, including USD 3.9 billion, including additional exports from the G7 countries.

Ending malaria is not only the right thing to do, but it is also something to do. If saving the lives of hundreds of thousands of young children and pregnant women through investment in malaria is not convincing enough for global donors, they should recognize that ending malaria is important to ensuring their own safety and prosperity.

Now is the time to strengthen our efforts to end malaria. Progress towards malaria has been stagnant in recent years due to a combination of factors such as violent conflict, extreme weather events, stagnant funding, and the emergence of drug and insecticide resistance. A decline in political commitments and funding risks a sharp reversal. But if we can expand new innovations, improve efficiency and perhaps most importantly, ensure the pace of investment, we can completely defeat the disease.

This is not the time to take your foot off the accelerator. In doing so, we risk losing the profits we fought so hard to achieve. Instead, we must reaffirm our commitment to defeating malaria. Investing in the fight against malaria is one of the most cost-effective and powerful ways to save lives, improve the health of the world's poorest communities, and provide a safer and more prosperous future for all of us.