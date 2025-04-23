



Angela Ferguson BBC News, Liverpool LCR combination authorities This hub will help support around 60 companies working in this sector in the Liverpool City area The new research hub will confirm that the community plays a key role in tackling deadly diseases, the mayor said. Merseyside Microbiota and Infectious Disease Innovation Hub (MAID) explores the healthcare possibilities of the microbiota. Microbiota are microbial communities found throughout the human body, with potential uses as veterinarian health, agriculture, and antibiotic alternatives. It could also offer a new approach to tackling the global threat of cancer, mental health disorders and antibiotic resistance, according to a spokesperson for the Liverpool Urban Region Combination Authority. The hub, which has been awarded more than £1 million in funding from Life Sciences Innovation Zone, supports around 60 companies operating in the sector, the spokesman added. “This latest funding and the launch of maids will help us build momentum and further strengthen Liverpool's position as a thriving hub of life science innovation,” said Professor Joe Fothergill of the University of Liverpool's Microbiota Innovation Centre. Mayor Steve Rotherham said the project will support “a bold, world-leading science that creates jobs, attracts investment and tackles some of the biggest challenges facing global health.” “By supporting cutting-edge research and supporting the size of our businesses, we are firmly mapped the region as a global force in health and life sciences,” he added. The hub is offered in collaboration with the Technology Innovation Center CPI and aims to establish an urban area as the perfect location for Microbiome Innovation. “Billions of Value” Microbiota play an important role in physical functions such as digestion, metabolism and mucus production, and serve as the primary defense against pests. The UK is currently the third largest microbiome researcher in the world, but it needs to be able to compete in an expanding global market that is expected to be worth billions of pounds anytime soon, a city-region spokesperson added. The maid is one of the first of 20 Life Science Innovation Zone Projects, which are expected to create 8,000 new jobs and raise up to £800 million in investments in the Liverpool City region over the next decade. Building on existing strengths in urban areas Microbiome Innovation, including the University's Microbiome Innovation Center (MIC) and Genomic Research Center, CPI expertise helps innovators remove and scale up risk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvgp3w3enz7o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

