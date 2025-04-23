Dallas-Fort Worth Measles Incident Reported in Collin County Children





The Colin County Health Department confirmed.

Lucas, Texas – Collin County middle school student tested positive measlesCollin County Healthcare Services, the first known case of a child at the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, was confirmed Tuesday. Health officials have confirmed one case of measles involving students attending Willow Springs Middle School in Lucas, part of the Lovejoy Independent School District. It is unknown whether the student has been vaccinated. Depending on the patient's age, no additional information will be made public, health officials said. It is also unclear whether the case is related to a warning to Colin County health officials. Previously It was published on April 18th for people who tested positive. measles It visited three stores, including Plano's Walmart, while still infectious. The incident, released Tuesday, was the first known case of a child suffering from illness at the Metroplex. Two previously reported cases in Rockwall County both involved adults, officials said. Four measles, including at least one child, were announced in March by the Paris-Lamar County Health District, located northeast of DFW. The Texas Department of Health reported 624 measles cases in Texas Wednesday morning. The number of cases rose 27, mainly from the West Texas outbreak in January. The main outbreak of measles occurs in the South Plains area of ​​West Texas. Most cases are found in children who have not been vaccinated. Lubbock's two children He died of the virusHealth officials said. Measles was infected four days ago and for four days after the rash appeared, the release states. When an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes, measles spreads through infectious droplets and air. Texas Department of Health. It is important to note that the measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves.

