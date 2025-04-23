



(Vax-Be-Be-Travel News) Herpes simplex virus (HSV) is one of the leading causes of infectious blindness in Western countries, and as of April 2025, no preventive vaccines are available. The lack of HSV vaccines underscores the urgent need for innovative approaches to reduce viral load at the site of transmission. Recently, in collaboration with colleagues in Finnish, researchers from Penn Dental Medicine have been addressing the issue in a study published in molecular therapy. Henry Daniel, professor of WD Miller at Penn Dentistry, and collaborators, tested the ability of chewing gums made from lovey-dovey beans naturally containing antiviral trap proteins (FRIL) to neutralize two herpes simplex viruses (HSV-1 and HSV-2). This study assessed virus neutralization using natural viral FRIL formulated with clinical grade chewing gum. The frills are very stable with lovey-dovey bean powder (683 days) and chewing gum (790 days) and are fully functional (794 days) when stored at ambient temperature. They passed the bioburden test without aerobic bacteria or yeast/mold, minimizing a moisture content of 1.28-5.9%. Bean Gum extracts are confined to 75-94% of HSV-1/HSV-2 in a dose-dependent manner via viral autoaccumulation. The obesity simulator released more than 50% of FRIL within 15 minutes of chewing bean gum. In the plaque reduction assay, approximately 40 mg/ml of bean gum, 160 mg/ml of HSV-1, and 74 mg/ml of HSV-2 required 1,000 copies/ml of viral particles for 95% > 95% neutralization of H1N1 and H3N2. “The broad spectrum antiviral protein (FRIL) present in natural foods (bean powder) to neutralize not only human influenza viruses but also avian influenza (bird) influenza is a timely innovation to prevent infection and infection,” Daniel said. press release April 2, 2025. The researchers wrote, “2000 mg bean gum tablets are adequately potent for clinical assessment and are safe without detectable levels of glycosides.” “These observations have worked well to assess bean gums in human clinical studies to minimize virus infection and transmission.” This is an essential study, as the cost of herpes infection is a measurable drainage in society. The economic losses associated with herpes infection can be substantial given the lifelong nature of the disease. a study It was issued in 2024 and estimated infection-related medical costs and productivity losses for HSV-2 ($31.2 billion) and HSV-1 ($4 billion). As of April 23, 2025, there are various Herpes vaccine candidates It has undergone clinical trials, but none have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vax-before-travel.com/chewing-away-herpes-infection-2025-04-23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos