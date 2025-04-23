



The measles cases reported in Lovejoy ISD pose challenges for health officials as Texas has seen more than 600 cases.

Lucas, Texas – We have been in this position in the past. “We repeat history,” said Dr. Jeffrey Kahn. Children's health Infectious disease managers and professors UT Southwestern Medical Center. “It was my grandparents who realized what measles was,” Dr. Khan said. “Many doctors and clinicians have never seen a case of measles.” Dr. Khan said health experts have spent more than 60 years eliminating measles. “We have all the tools we need, we have all the experience we need, we have all the knowledge we need,” Dr. Khan said. With the virus back, health officials said they face several challenges. “It's just a way to implement these strategies and make people realize that vaccinations are the path to go,” Dr. Khan said. It's a wide range of pushes Colin County Healthcare Services We have confirmed a measles incident involving a student at Willow Springs Middle School, Lovejoy ISD. The school is located in Lucas, Texas. “If you're not vaccinated, there's actually a window of opportunity to immunize your child to protect them within three days of exposure,” Dr. Khan said. He told the WFAA that breathing droplets could remain in the air for about two hours, even if they tried to clean after exposure. “By the time we recognize the case, we know that all the potential revelations have already happened,” Dr. Khan said. That's what's going on Currently, Texas has over 600 cases. “In 2004, there were 37 measles in the country's total,” Dr. Khan said. Collin County Healthcare says that Lucas' case is It has nothing to do with the exposure of three Plano stores two weeks ago. They said in a statement, “We work closely with schools and public health officials to notify individuals who may have been exposed and implement appropriate precautions. Measles is a highly contagious disease and we encourage families to ensure that vaccinations are up to date.” The county health department also told the WFAA: “Colin County Health Care Services emphasizes that the most effective way to prevent measles is through vaccination with measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccines.” Dr. Khan said the outbreak would occur as vaccinations have decreased. “This is an unforced error,” Dr. Khan said. “If you want to stay safe, get vaccinated.” He said vaccinations are a surefire way to keep measles a past virus. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aja6hgnxft0

