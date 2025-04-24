Ingham County reports second measles incident in a one-year-old boy

Measles cases have skyrocketed for the first time in six years, confirmed in over 700 states CDC data shows that there are over 700 measles cases in 24 US states, marking the most cases in six years. (Scripps News) Scripps News

A 1-year-old boy from Ingham County was exposed to another child with measles and now has a highly contagious virus.

The child received one dose of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccines, but he still developed symptoms.

Others may have been exposed to Lansing Emergency Care – Flander, 505 N. Clippert St., Lansing, between 4:30pm and 7pm on April 15th.

The boy's family was contacted by an infectious disease nurse with the Ingham County Health Department after being exposed to a 12-month-old girl who was confirmed to have measles on April 15th. When he developed symptoms he was tested immediately.

The boy was vaccinated with a single age-appropriate dose of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, county health officer Dr. Nike Shoninka said in a statement. However, a single dose was not enough to completely protect him from illness. However, his symptoms are mild.

“We understand that news from another case can raise concerns in our community,” Shoinka said. “However, this child's vaccination status helped reduce the severity of the disease, and early quarantine significantly reduced the risk of transmission.

“This case highlights the importance of timely vaccinations and prompt public health responses.”

This is at least the eighth measles incident in Michigan this year. an An occurrence has been declared Additional cases in Montcalm County on April 17 and in Eaton County are still awaiting confirmation, Barry Eaton District Health Department spokesman Emily Smaar told the Free Press.

An Ingham County boy with measles may have exposed others to the virus on April 15 between 4:30pm and 7pm – Flander, 505 N. Clippert St., Lansing.

During that time, anyone at the emergency care center is asked to monitor measles symptoms for 21 days from the day of exposure and should call a doctor if symptoms develop before seeking treatment.

Measles is so contagious that even after a person infected with the virus leaves the room, 90% of people who are not immune to the virus will become ill if they enter the room up to two hours later. Furthermore, according to the CDC, people are more infectious and can spread the disease four days before the rash begins.

What are the symptoms of measles?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles symptoms usually begin within 7 to 14 days of exposure, but are also known to appear 21 days after initial exposure, and can include:

Fever. This could rise above 104 degrees.

Breathing symptoms such as runny nose and cough.

Pink eyes and red watery eyes that can develop conjunctivitis.

Two to three days after symptoms begin, small white spots known as coprick spots can occur on the cheeks, gums and roofs inside the mouth.

Three to five days after symptoms begin, a red, bumpy, and spotted rash appears. It usually starts from the face and spreads to the trunk, arms and legs.

How serious is measles infection?

Measles can cause serious illness, long-term disability and death in people of all ages.

So far, 85 people in the US have confirmed cases of measles. He is hospitalized for treatment. As of April 17, 11% of the 800 infectious diseases had been confirmed nationwide. According to the CDC, the majority (68 out of 85 hospitalized) were under the age of 20.

Approximately one in every 20 children with measles develops pneumonia. I have about one out of 1,000 children with measles infection encephalitis. According to the CDC, brain swelling from encephalitis can lead to convulsions, permanent hearing loss, intellectual disability, and death.

1-3 children for every 1,000 people with measles die from respiratory or neurological complications from the virus.

People who develop measles during pregnancy are also more likely to develop pneumonia and become hospitalized. According to the CDC, the virus can cause miscarriage and stillbirth, leading to premature births and lead to loss of birth weight.

The CDC confirmed two deaths from measles in the United States this year. The third death is under investigation.

How can I protect myself from measles?

“Our recommendation is for everyone to get vaccinated,” Shonka said in a previous interview.

One dose of the MMR vaccine provides about 93% protection against the virus, while two doses provide about 97% coverage, says the CDC. that I recommend it The following for MMR vaccines:

The first dose in children aged 12-15 months who received booster doses between the ages of 4-6.

Those born after 1957 without evidence of immunity to measles, or who have no documented evidence of being vaccinated with two MMR vaccines should be vaccinated. The second dose should be given after the first 28 days.

People exposed to measles who cannot record immunity to the virus should obtain post-exposure prevention. This requires the vaccine dose to provide protection within 72 hours of the initial exposure, or the immunoglobulin within 6 days of exposure.

The CDC changed its 1989 recommendation from one dose of the MMR vaccine to two doses. People who only took one dose of the vaccine between 1957 and 1989 may be at a higher risk of contracting the virus in an outbreak environment.

Where can I get the measles vaccine?

Ingham County residents can take the MMR vaccine at the Department of Health's vaccination clinic, 303 S. Cedar St., Lansing. (When entering the building, use Entrance No. 3 to go to the second floor.) Please walk within the time limit.

9:30am to 4pm, Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

Wednesdays from 9:30am to 5:30pm.

Thursdays from 1-4pm.

Call the health department at 517-887-4316 or send an email [email protected] To make a reservation.

County and state health officials said they continue their efforts to trace child contact and identify other people who may have been exposed.

