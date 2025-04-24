Mostly eradicated diseases with risk of returning due to budget cuts





Cuts in global health funds have led to an increase in the outbreak of diseases that have almost wiped out by vaccines, and the United Nations Health Agency, Who iswarning on Thursday. In the African “meningitis belt” that spans parts of sub-Saharan Africa, the vaccination campaign eliminated meningitis. Similarly, regular vaccinations and emergency vaccine stockpiles significantly reduced cases of yellow fever and associated deaths. However, this advancement is currently at risk. “Funding cuts to global health are at risk for these hard work,” he warned. Tedros Adhanom GhebreyesusDirector of the World Health Organization. Rising outbreaks In 2023, measles cases were estimated to be over 10.3 million, an increase of 20% compared to 2022. Who, United Nations Children's Fund UNICEF And their partners warned in a statement that marked the beginning of World Vaccination Week This upward trend is expected to continue until 2025. Yellow fever is also making a comeback. After years of litigation in Africa declined thanks to improved vaccine access, 2025 has already seen an increase occurring across the continent. Additionally, cases have been confirmed in the United States. The threat of misinformation Vaccination efforts are under increasing pressure due to a combination of misinformation, population growth, a humanitarian crisis and reduced funding. Earlier this month, WHO reviews in 108 countries found that almost half of vaccination campaigns experienced moderate to severe disruptionsupply chain with regular vaccinations and support from falling donors. “The global funding crisis has severely restricted the ability to vaccinate more than 15 million vulnerable children UNICEF Executive Director Katherine Russell said: Vaccines offer high returns The vaccine saves around 4.2 million lives each year and protects against 14 different diseases. Almost half of those lives are saved in Africa. Nevertheless, the decline in investment is now at risk for the reappearance of diseases that were once considered controlled. Health experts emphasize that vaccinations are one of the most cost-effective health interventions. For each dollar invested in the vaccine, increased health and economic productivity will result in an estimated $54 in revenue. UNICEF, WHO and its partners are calling on parents, the public and political leaders to support vaccination programs and to ensure long-term investment in vaccines and the public health system.

