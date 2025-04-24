Indigenous Development HPV Test Kit for Cervical Cancer Screening Started in Delhi





This test kit was developed under the Biotechnology (DBT) Partnership Program, Grand Challenge India (GCI) of the Biotechnology Industry Research Support Council (BIRAC). | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The indigenous development (Human Papillomavirus) HPV test kit for screening for cervical cancer began on Wednesday (April 23, 2025). This test kit was developed under the Biotechnology (DBT) Partnership Program, Grand Challenge India (GCI) of the Biotechnology Industry Research Support Council (BIRAC). DBT supported research coordinated by the All India Institute of Medicine (AIIMS) Delhi and was tested at AIIMS Institute at the National Institute of Cancer Prevention (NICPR) in Noida. In collaboration with Mumbai's Institute for Reproductive and Child Health Research (NIRRCH), and the World Health Organization (WHO) International Cancer Research Organization (IARC). “A key feature of these kits is that they only include 78 most common cancer-causing types that allow for highly efficient and cost-effective screening programs that are most suitable for India,” said Dr. Niya Batra, former obstetrician and gynecologist, chief coordinator of AIIMS and Programs in Delhi. A study titled “Validation of Indigenous Papillomavirus Testing for Cervical Cancer Screening in India, Rapid Care of Indigenous Diseases for Cervical Cancer Screening in India, Rapid Point of Care of Indigenous Diseases for Cervical Cancer Screening in India, RTPCR-based HPV Diagnostic Test Kit, Rapid Point of Care, HPV Diagnostic Test Kit.” “Given the strengthening of RTPCR-based diagnostic facilities across the country during the post-Covid era, the introduction of sensitive RTPCR-based HPV test kits could prove to be a cost-effective screening method for classic HPV DNA and PAP smears for deployment in national cancer screening programs,” Dr. Bhatla said. Uterine cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in India. According to WHO data, one in five women in the world who suffer from the disease is Indian, Dr. Batra said. She said that in addition to the high incidence of cervical cancer, India has caused 25% of global mortality from cervical cancer, she said. Therefore, there was an urgent need for the development of control strategies for the prevention and screening of cervical cancer. Currently available methods for screening for cervical cancer include acetic acid (VIA), Papanicolaou testing (PAP test or PAP smear), and visual inspection with HPV DNA testing, she said. Regular population screening with PAP smears has been successfully implemented in developed countries. Nevertheless, it is expensive, resource intensive and moderately sensitive. She said that considerable training and retraining is required to ensure quality assurance via screening, and false positive rates with programmatic challenges. HPV tests have the best diagnostic accuracy when complying with international verification standards. As part of a global declaration for the elimination of cervical cancer, all countries are encouraged to move to HPV testing. The goal is to set up a process to screen 70% of eligible women by 2030, Dr. Butra said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/indigenously-developed-hpv-test-kits-for-cervical-cancer-screening-launched-in-delhi/article69485330.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos