A new study exploring the use of popular smoking cessation drugs to help young people quit vaping is being hailed as “exciting” by Australian researchers.

The study, conducted by Massachusetts General Hospital in the United States and published by the peer review journal JAMA, recruited over 200 young people to test the efficacy of the smoking cessation drug varenicline against frequent smokers.

Varenicline, a commonly branded Chantix in Australia, is an adult prescription-only tablet that binds to the brain's nicotine receptors, effectively blocking the comfortable effects of nicotine on the brain.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it should not be used as the only way for those who stop smoking, but in conjunction with other support, such as behavioral therapy.

How does it work?

The researchers divided 254 people between the ages of 16 and 25 and used e-cigarettes regularly in three groups.

All three groups had access to behavioral counseling and texting support.

Group 1 was given a varenicline pill to take twice a day, and group 2 was given a placebo.

Group 3 was only given access to counselling and text support programs.

Researchers found that 51% of group 1 were not vaping in 12 weeks, compared to 14% in group 2.

Group 1 continued to have a higher abstinence rate 24 weeks later.

Researchers said there are signs of withdrawal and some side effects, but the pill appears to have helped people stop vaping for nearly six weeks.

“The Valenic Line, when added to short, remotely delivered behavioral counseling, is highly tolerated and promotes vaping cessation compared to placebos in young people with moderate to severe addiction to vaped nicotine,” the report states.

In this study, biovalidation was used to confirm that participants were persistent in the experiment.

The researchers acknowledged that there are potential limitations based on the behavioral counseling aspects of the survey and how people interacted. Some of the survey participants were engaged in intermittent tobacco use prior to the experiment.

Why do we care?

There are approximately 1.63 million young people in the United States who currently use e-cigarettes regularly.

“To our knowledge, this is the first drug therapy trial for nicotine vapor halt in young people,” the report states.

Australian researchers say the study will require further checks before clinicians begin prescribing pills to young people for vaping. (ABC Gold Coast: Dominicansdale))

The researchers said finding effective treatments for nicotine addiction in young people is particularly important given recent evidence showed that it is likely to “fastly move” against having a substance abuse disorder.

It also increased the chances of smoking.

“Most young people who develop addiction to Vaped Nicotine do not smoke regularly and want to stop vaping. They highlight the importance of these findings that the available drug therapy is effective in halting vapors in this population and are tolerated,” the report states.

According to a 2023 survey, the federal health department found that about 5% of people aged 12 to 17 are regularly exerted steam, while over 9% of people aged 18 to 24 use e-cigarettes every day.

Johnnyne Jancy, professor of public health at the University of Western Australia, said recent changes to the vaping laws have limited access to e-cigarettes for children.

“This is a positive finding, but we shouldn't be satisfied,” she said.

Dr. Jancey said that Varenicline has proven effective, but ju-describers haven't yet come out on whether the same approach will help young people, especially for adults trying to stop steam.

“Young Australians differ from other populations in terms of developmental factors, unique ways of looking at vaping, and the social and cultural contexts that can influence vaping steam behavior and reasons to quit,” she said.

“There is new evidence on the effectiveness of Valenicline and supports quitting more than 18 steam, but this drug has not been proven to be effective in promoting long-term smoking cessation in this group.”

Emily Stockings, an associate professor of health at the University of Sydney School of Medicine and Sydney, said the study was exciting because of its targeting youth.

Vaping and Smoking expert Dr. Emily Stockings writes widely about how important it is for young people to avoid nicotine addiction. (ABC News: Molly Slattery))

“Varenicline is extremely effective and safe for smoking cessation for adults, but there is not enough evidence to support its use in young people under the age of 18,” she said.

“This will be extremely welcome news for clinicians working on how to deal with very high levels of nicotine addiction in young people suffering from addiction and young people who are not responding to traditional treatments like nicotine replacement therapy.”

Dr. Stocking said further investigation is needed to be done on how safe and effective Balenikline is for young people before it is prescribed in Australia.

She also said it was a key patient, was given behavioral support to quit, and she wasn't just addicted to drugs.

“If early young children can stop vaping, it will be easier and it can be better for their long-term health.” She said.

“If nicotine use is not treated, it can lead to nicotine addiction, which makes it very difficult to quit tracking.”

This study was funded and peer-reviewed by a grant from the National Institutes of Health.