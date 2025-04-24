Health
“Exciting” new research shows that the banned smoking pill varenic line could work for steam addicts
A new study exploring the use of popular smoking cessation drugs to help young people quit vaping is being hailed as “exciting” by Australian researchers.
The study, conducted by Massachusetts General Hospital in the United States and published by the peer review journal JAMA, recruited over 200 young people to test the efficacy of the smoking cessation drug varenicline against frequent smokers.
Varenicline, a commonly branded Chantix in Australia, is an adult prescription-only tablet that binds to the brain's nicotine receptors, effectively blocking the comfortable effects of nicotine on the brain.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it should not be used as the only way for those who stop smoking, but in conjunction with other support, such as behavioral therapy.
How does it work?
The researchers divided 254 people between the ages of 16 and 25 and used e-cigarettes regularly in three groups.
All three groups had access to behavioral counseling and texting support.
Group 1 was given a varenicline pill to take twice a day, and group 2 was given a placebo.
Group 3 was only given access to counselling and text support programs.
Researchers found that 51% of group 1 were not vaping in 12 weeks, compared to 14% in group 2.
Group 1 continued to have a higher abstinence rate 24 weeks later.
Researchers said there are signs of withdrawal and some side effects, but the pill appears to have helped people stop vaping for nearly six weeks.
“The Valenic Line, when added to short, remotely delivered behavioral counseling, is highly tolerated and promotes vaping cessation compared to placebos in young people with moderate to severe addiction to vaped nicotine,” the report states.
In this study, biovalidation was used to confirm that participants were persistent in the experiment.
The researchers acknowledged that there are potential limitations based on the behavioral counseling aspects of the survey and how people interacted. Some of the survey participants were engaged in intermittent tobacco use prior to the experiment.
Why do we care?
There are approximately 1.63 million young people in the United States who currently use e-cigarettes regularly.
“To our knowledge, this is the first drug therapy trial for nicotine vapor halt in young people,” the report states.
The researchers said finding effective treatments for nicotine addiction in young people is particularly important given recent evidence showed that it is likely to “fastly move” against having a substance abuse disorder.
It also increased the chances of smoking.
“Most young people who develop addiction to Vaped Nicotine do not smoke regularly and want to stop vaping. They highlight the importance of these findings that the available drug therapy is effective in halting vapors in this population and are tolerated,” the report states.
Loading…
According to a 2023 survey, the federal health department found that about 5% of people aged 12 to 17 are regularly exerted steam, while over 9% of people aged 18 to 24 use e-cigarettes every day.
Johnnyne Jancy, professor of public health at the University of Western Australia, said recent changes to the vaping laws have limited access to e-cigarettes for children.
“This is a positive finding, but we shouldn't be satisfied,” she said.
Dr. Jancey said that Varenicline has proven effective, but ju-describers haven't yet come out on whether the same approach will help young people, especially for adults trying to stop steam.
“Young Australians differ from other populations in terms of developmental factors, unique ways of looking at vaping, and the social and cultural contexts that can influence vaping steam behavior and reasons to quit,” she said.
“There is new evidence on the effectiveness of Valenicline and supports quitting more than 18 steam, but this drug has not been proven to be effective in promoting long-term smoking cessation in this group.”
Emily Stockings, an associate professor of health at the University of Sydney School of Medicine and Sydney, said the study was exciting because of its targeting youth.
“Varenicline is extremely effective and safe for smoking cessation for adults, but there is not enough evidence to support its use in young people under the age of 18,” she said.
“This will be extremely welcome news for clinicians working on how to deal with very high levels of nicotine addiction in young people suffering from addiction and young people who are not responding to traditional treatments like nicotine replacement therapy.”
Dr. Stocking said further investigation is needed to be done on how safe and effective Balenikline is for young people before it is prescribed in Australia.
She also said it was a key patient, was given behavioral support to quit, and she wasn't just addicted to drugs.
“If early young children can stop vaping, it will be easier and it can be better for their long-term health.”
She said.
“If nicotine use is not treated, it can lead to nicotine addiction, which makes it very difficult to quit tracking.”
This study was funded and peer-reviewed by a grant from the National Institutes of Health.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-04-24/pill-could-help-vaping-addiction/105206818
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Office of public affairs | Former intelligence analyst of the American army sentenced for having sold military information sensitive to the individual linked to the Chinese government
- Sex Assault Trial is expected to start today for five former World Junior Hockey players
- President Trump signs decrees
- Hildalgo Vega named after ladies Tennis All-Meac first team for the third consecutive season
- Pope Francis calls with Gaza Christ
- “Exciting” new research shows that the banned smoking pill varenic line could work for steam addicts
- Trump and retirement art
- Quarterback Room from Oregon Ducks The most dominant in University Football?
- The American Congress member calls for the release of Imrans after the visit to Pakistan
- A list of new American investments in the president prevails over the second term – the White House
- A powerful earthquake 6.2 Gross strikes off the Côte d'Istanbul | National news
- The Minister of Labor of the moment is embarked in the ardent heaven News Trans Row | Politics | News