Antibiotic resistance is a serious threat to public health. If antibiotics don't work, there is a risk if you can't treat many types of infections, and it can lead to death for someone who had previously been cured.

One example is E. coli bacteria, the most common cause of urinary tract and bloodstream infections.

What happens if you can't treat urinary tract infections?

Several variants of E. coli bacteria are resistant to most types of antibiotics. “This means there are still very limited options for antibiotics that can be used, and therefore we try to avoid using these 'last resort' antibiotics, as these antibiotics can become increasingly resistant. Frequent use of these antibiotics allows patients to infect patients who transform patients into patients. Cancer,” explains Professor Ørjan Samuelsen, University Hospital of North Norway (UNN).

Along with Professor Jucca Collander of the University of Oslo (UIO) and Professor Paul J. Johnsen of the Arctic University of Norway (UIT), Samuelsen has been working to find new ways to combat these antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The three professors and their team of researchers are now making promising discoveries.

Mapping DNA components of Escherichia coli that produce toxins

One of the most common ways that bacteria learn to resist antibiotics is to obtain resistance genes from other bacteria. These are often placed in a circular strand of chromosome-independent genetic material DNA (called plasmids) in the host cell. Therefore, they can rapidly migrate between cells.

In a new study published in Nature Communications, the researchers conducted a more detailed and detailed investigation of the total genetic material of E. coli than previously conducted.

Supporting the latest generation of sequencing techniques, they studied the complete chromosomes and plasmids present in 2000 samples of Norwegian patients with invasive infections.

Plasmids can develop rapidly and spread between various bacterial strains. Because variations in DNA from plasmids tend to behave differently compared to variations seen between chromosomes, we used a new method of genomic analysis developed by the team for this purpose. We were able to study how plasmids moved around and why they prevented them from moving. This is where many promising discoveries have been made. For the first time, we mapped the distribution of E. coli plasmids carrying texin-producing genes that closely suppress related bacteria. ” Jukka Kolander, Institute of Basic Medical Science, University of Oslo

Tested for antibiotic-resistant E. coli toxins

Of the 12 toxins discovered in the plasmid, there was one variant that appears to have a particularly significant effect.

“We grew several types of multiple E. coli in a laboratory Petri dish and added toxins produced by bacterial strains with certain types of plasmids. We then found out that the toxins killed antibiotic-resistant bacteria,” says Johnsen.

This can pave the way for personalized medicine to treat infections as a kind of “precision guided missile.”

Research findings that can reduce the use of widespread antibiotics

It has a global purpose of reducing the use of so-called broad-spectrum antibiotics. This works against many different types of bacteria and is used when it is unclear which specific variants have infected you. The problem with such antibiotics is that they often kill too much – not only harmful bacteria in the body, but also many useful bacteria.

“Broad-spectrum antibiotics usually wipe out this E. coli bacteria with toxins. This was a weapon of nature. Of course, infections need to be treated, but beneficial bacteria can survive if you can use personalized medicine such as “precision guided missiles” with customized antibiotics instead. The spread of infectious diseases that are difficult to treat,” explains Colander.

Corander, Johnsen, and Samuelsen hope that this strategy will work against Bacterium klebsiella pneumoniae as well. They want to continue testing the toxins further.

Klebsiella can cause both pneumonia, meningitis, urinary tract infections, and blood and liver infections. Certain antibiotic resistance variants of Klebsiella are classified as a serious threat to public health. In intensive care units in hospitals around the world, healthcare workers are increasingly struggling with this bacteria.

Doctors should know the E. coli variants that patients have to prescribe accurately the right medication

Researchers need to develop different precision drugs for the variants present so that individualized medicine can be used to combat the most harmful E. coli bacteria.

” diagnosis The E. coli infections need to be fixed as well, and doctors need to know which medications to prescribe,” says Samuelsen.

This study was conducted in collaboration with Welcome Sanger Institute, UIT, UNN and hospitals in various regions of Norway, and provided a new, detailed overview of the variation in total genetic material in E. coli. For example, researchers can see how certain genetic variants of bacteria have developed over the past 300 years.

“This unique DNA data material will be a very important source for scientists who are internationally conducting research into bacterial genetics and microbiology,” emphasizes Corander.

This research is funded by the Trond Mohn Research Foundation.