Tick ​​season is back, but the new lime treatment is on the horizon





April 23, 2025 – With the tick season back, the threat of Lyme disease is expected to rise again as climate change promotes mites' activity. However, two new studies point to new treatment options on the horizon. Researchers have identified new strategies that can help prevent infection early and reduce the risk of developing long-term complications called lyme. arthritis. Here's what you need to know. The new lime case could continue on a sharp upward trend in recent years. The case reported by the CDC has jumped Over 40% From 2022 to 2023, perhaps due to the effects of climate change – shortening winters and rising temperatures, US Environmental Protection Agency. Mites spreading bacteria that cause lyme Borrelia burgdorferi It is most active when the temperature exceeds 45 F, and likes a minimum of 85% humidity. Some places in the world where mites have not been discovered before are they, and the risk of contracting illnesses is widespread. Researchers at Northwestern University, Illinois recently tested more than 500 people Antibiotics Other FDA-approved compounds can be treated in a way that attacks unique cellular features of infections Borrelia burgdorferi. Survey results It was released on Wednesday Science Translation Medicine. In their experiments, antibiotics from penicillin A family called piperacillin has sulsed mice with Lyme disease using doses 100 times lower than the current treatment antibiotic doxycycline. Doxycycline is known to cause many side effects, including intestinal problems, as it kills healthy bacteria. And it's not effective in up to 20% of people. Another limitation is that young children are unable to take doxycycline. “Our recent findings may offer new treatment options for Lyme disease that may help patients recover quickly,” says Brandon Jutras, an associate professor at the Department of Microbiology Immunology at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University. However, even though piperacillin is already approved for other uses, treatments should be tested in humans. “These studies are possible and could be tracked quickly with federal funding, but that support is diminishing for Lyme disease researchers,” Jutras said. “The private sector does not seem interested as the profit margins are minimal with existing, currently available antibiotics.” Still, his team is investigating its use as a preventative measure after a tick bite and before an infection occurs.

One in four of Lyme disease leads to Lyme Arthritisestimates (the CDC states that reporting practices can lead to exaggerating the incidence rate). Normally, the condition involves obvious swelling in one or both knees, but can affect other joints such as the shoulders, ankles, elbows, wrists, and hips. It can appear much later than the first mites bite, causing permanent joint damage without treatment. in Individual research It was also released on Wednesday, led by Jutras. Science Translation Medicineresearchers looked at fluid from the swollen knee of Lyme arthritis patients and discovered bacterial cell wall remnants called peptidoglycans a few months after their first infection. That's probably what causes arthritis. “We are currently developing and testing strategies that target prolonged peptidoglycans,” Jutras said. “If the molecule is removed from the body, or if the immune system simply stops responding to the molecule, it may be possible to help the patient when traditional options fail.” Treatment has improved, Avoid mites bites It remains the best defense against Lyme disease, and even asymptomatic, seeking medical attention after mites biting. Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Dashboard This allows users to enter their location to see Lyme disease trends across US counties or Canada's health regions. This will help you consult with us, including during your trip. Mite bites don't always leave marks, so if you need to remove mites from yourself, someone else, or your pet, ask for a doctor to see you so you can get a lime test. If it is positive, that doesn't mean you will develop the disease, but close observation is essential.

