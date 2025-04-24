



Bekki Thomas was a teenager, so she experienced crippling pain and chronic fatigue that lasted several weeks at a time. Despite the severe symptoms, it took me eight years for doctors to diagnose a woman with Clevedon with endometriosis. GPS initially said her pain was caused by “overexertion” or “anxiety.” The 26-year-old is currently seeking more research and awareness about the condition to help other women. “I remember when I was 11, I was in a lot of pain. I thought it was pretty normal and I was just going to be like that. There was no research on it, we didn't know much about it,” she said.

About 1.5 million women in the UK It is believed to have a state. This causes pain and extreme fatigue as a result of tissues similar to the lining of the uterus that grow elsewhere in the body. When she was 13, Thomas said she remembers the “sickness in the pain” behind the classroom. “I knew something wasn't right,” Thomas said. “My skin looked much worse than anyone I knew. My back pain was crazy. That wasn't very normal to me. “After three weeks of each month, I was going through it.” Her doctor put on her pills to manage her pain, but she removed it in 2018 as it gave her migraine. The pain then worsened, and her doctor said it had to be caused by “anxiety and overexercising.” After her sister Googled her symptoms, Ms. Thomas was able to return to surgery and ask for an endometriosis test. The only treatment offered to her was Mirena Coil, and she now feels that she was “put on the back burner” without any further medication. She has now found a support group where people in the state can talk about their experiences. “It's good to talk to other women who have it,” Thomas said. “There is no cure. Pain management can be difficult. “I hide a lot of that in my workplace and relationships because I don't want you to be a burden. “We need more research and funding, and we need to create more space for women.”

A spokesman for the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Integrated Care Committee said: “We encourage anyone with concerns about care to discuss it with care providers.” “We are working with general practitioners in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire to ensure that women receive the support and care they need. “This includes updating referral guidance on endometriosis, as well as other gynecological conditions, and providing training and education,” they added.

