Xerius Jackson, 7, will obtain the MMR vaccine at a vaccine clinic set up by the Lubbock Public Health Department in Lubbock, Texas on March 1, 2025. (Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images/TNS)

Arthur Allen-KFF Health News

The most severe measles outbreak of the decade has led to the deaths of two children, spreading across 27 states, and beliefs about the safety of measles vaccines and the threat of disease are sharply biased by the anti-vaccine views of the nation's anti-vaccine views.

About two-thirds of Republican-leaning parents are unaware of the rise in measles incidents this year, but about two-thirds of Democrats knew about it. The KFF Survey was released on Wednesday.

Republicans are far more skeptical of the vaccine, with a survey of 1,380 US adults who believe that measles shots are worse than the illness (one in ten) are twice as likely to (one in ten) as Democrats (one in five).

Approximately 35% of Republicans who responded to the survey conducted online and over the phone from April 8-15 said the unreliable theory that links the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines to autism is undoubtedly or perhaps true.

This trend is roughly the same as the KFF reported in a June 2023 survey. However, in a new poll, three in ten parents mistakenly believed that vitamin A could prevent measles infection. Theory's Health and Welfare Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has been in office since taking office during the measles outbreak.

Approximately 900 cases have been reported in 27 US states, mostly in the outbreaks in the West Texas Center.

“The most surprising thing about the survey is that the share of those who have heard these claims is rising,” said Ashley Kirzinger, co-author of KFF's Public Opinion and Survey Research Program. KFF is a health information nonprofit organization, including KFF Health News.

“Not more people believe in autism theory, but more and more people are hearing about it,” Killsinger said. Suspicions about vaccine safety “indicate how important it is that actual information is part of the media landscape,” she said, as it directly reduces vaccinations for parents' children.

“This is something we expect when people get confused by conflicting messages from people in authority,” said Kelly Moore, president and CEO of Immunize.org, a vaccination advocacy group.

Many scientific studies have shown that there is no link between vaccines and autism. However, Kennedy ordered HHS to conduct a survey of potential environmental contributors with autism.Some of the answers“Behind the increase in incidence of the condition by September.

Rekha Lakshmanan, chief strategy officer for Houston's vaccination partnership, said deepening Republican skepticism about vaccines makes it difficult for accurate information to break through in many parts of the country.

On April 23, Lakshmanan was to present a paper to Washington's World Vaccines Congress against anti-vaccine activity. It builds on a study in legislatures in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma that state that lawmakers with health professionals are the least likely to support public health measures.

“There's a political class that affects these lawmakers,” she said. For example, when lawmakers invite vaccine enemies to testify at legislative hearings, it feeds a massive flood of misinformation that is hard to counter.

Eric Ball, a pediatrician at Ladera Ranch, California, said that the 2014-15 measles outbreak that began at Disneyland, but that the fear of measles and tighter California restrictions on vaccine exemptions have halted new infections in his Orange County community.

“The biggest drawback of the measles vaccine is that they really work out. Everyone gets vaccinated, nobody gets measles. Everyone forgets measles,” he said. “But when it comes back they realise that there are kids in my community who can really get sick and potentially die, and everyone says, 'Holy crap. We're better vaccinated!” ”

Ball dealt with three extremely sick children with measles in 2015. His practice then stopped looking at unvaccinated patients. “We were exposing the baby in the waiting room,” he said. “We had the illness spreading in our office, but it wasn't cool.”

Two healthy young girls died of measles during the Texas outbreak, but “people aren't afraid of the disease yet,” said Paul Offit, director of the Center for Vaccine Education at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

But death “created more anxiety based on the number of calls he got from parents trying to vaccinate his 4-month-old and 6-month-old babies,” Offitt said. Children generally photograph their first measles at the age of one year. This is because when given at a young age, they tend not to produce complete immunity.

Jackie Fortiér of KFF Health News contributed to this report.

(KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces detailed journalism on health issues and is one of the core operating programs. KFF – Independent sources of health policy research, voting and journalism. )

