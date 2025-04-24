



Illinois' first measles incident in 2025 was reported in adults in southern Illinois on Wednesday.

Illinois, Illinois – On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the state's first confirmed case of measles in 2025. The adult incident in southern Illinois was confirmed through lab testing Wednesday, according to the state health department. I came less than a week later Missouri reported the first measles incident that year With a child from Tunney County. so far, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention A total of 800 confirmed cases of measles from the virus have been reported nationwide, with 96% of infections occurring either with no vaccination or with measles, mumps or levelera (MMR) vaccinated status. Related: Measles attack rate is almost 90%, Missouri doctor warns In Illinois, the risk of community transmission to the general public remains low, according to the state health department. IDPH said it was working with local health officials to identify potential exposure locations, and that the clinic where the patients were treated was working to identify exposed patients. All exposed medical staff were wearing masks and considered immunity. “The first measles case reported in Illinois in 2025 is a reminder to Illinois residents that the disease can be prevented with the latest vaccinations.” “With hundreds of cases being reported nationwide, we are working closely with our local public health and medical partners to prepare for potential measles cases in Illinois.” According to the CDC, measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that causes fever and rash disease. Measles has been eliminated in the United States for decades, but the virus is still easily imported by unvaccinated travelers and can spread to unimmunized communities. According to the CDC, symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after infection. The virus usually starts with a high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes. Two to three days after symptoms begin, small white spots appear in the mouth, and within 3 to 5 days, measles rash usually begins to appear on the hairline face before spreading to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and legs. According to the CDC, children under the age of 5, adults over the age of 20, pregnant women, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk of suffering from severe measles complications such as swelling in the brain, such as pneumonia and brain swelling. “The key to preventing measles is the highly effective measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two doses of measles vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles,” Vohra said in a statement. “We encourage our Illinois residents to make sure they and their families are up to date with the MMR vaccine and all other age-appropriate vaccinations.” Click for more information about measles here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/health/illinois-confirms-1st-measles-case-southern-illinois/63-a346e728-68b9-47e3-87e2-c30195f4922e

