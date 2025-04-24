Health
Public perception of measles vaccines and unfounded treatment claims – Monitor
Some medical professionals use budesonide and clarithromycin to treat measles without evidence
As Measles occurrence The spread of measles, mumps and Levela (MMR) vaccines remain Most effective A form of prevention. There is There is no treatment In the case of measles, if an infection occurs Continuous Scepticism And misinformation about vaccine safety may discourage some people from vaccinating themselves and their children. In some cases, individuals seeking alternatives to vaccination are Non-evident-based treatment methods It can be harmful and delay the clinical care needed. In Texas, hospitals own it It has been reported Continued online is a case of pediatric patients who were found to have both measles and vitamin A toxicity. Promotion High-dose vitamin A as a treatment despite the lack of medical consensus to support its use.
At the same time, it was recently created by some Texas healthcare providers. Misleading claims The measles can be effectively treated with budesonide, a steroid commonly used for asthma and Crohn's disease, and the antibiotic clarithromycin. But there It's not proof These drugs are effective against measles, and both take risks. Medical experts, including Dr. Paul Offit of the Philadelphia Children's Hospital and Dr. Adam Latner of the American Academy of Pediatrics, are NBC Steroids such as budesonide can suppress the immune system and should not be used in the early stages of viral infections such as measles. False claims about the effectiveness of budesonide to prevent viral infections have been previously circulated It was mispromoted As a treatment for Covid-19. These claims were based on Preliminary study from Oxford This showed relief in mild cases of Covid-19, but did not reduce the risk of hospitalization and death. Clarithromycin is also ineffective against viruses and is not commonly used to treat secondary bacterial infections resulting from measles. The unnecessary use of broad spectrum oral antibiotics such as clarithromycin. Increases the risk of antibiotic resistance.
The inaccurate claim that Budesonide and Clarithromycin can treat measles has attracted even more attention after Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), shared a post by X calling X's doctors who use these medications to treat measles patients as “extraordinary healers.” His post He claimed he had about 300 children in Texas. Successfully He was treated with budesonide and clarithromycin, but he later It is listed The vaccine is the best way to prevent measles. Other anti-vaccine social media users have amplified these claims. This includes a doctor with around 1.2 million followers of X who shared an article suggesting that budesonide was able to prevent the death of a child in Texas.
