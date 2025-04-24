Health
Calling for investment in nurses working in police custody
The new report highlights the impact of the shortage on people in police custody, including prison nurses and other healthcare workers.
The report, published by Newcastle University and led by Dr. Gethin Rees, a lecturer in sociology, called for improved provision for nurses and other healthcare professionals to be improved in the custody environment.
“It was the strangest thing about being physically and emotionally exhausted.”
Storage Medical Specialist
The researchers spoke with detained people and police staff, analyzed custody logs and notified the entitled study. Equivalence in police detention.
Despite the common practice of healthcare professionals, usually paramedics or nurses, being “embedded” in suites of custody, the report found that there were “multiple times” when not.
The reason for this is reported to be ill, holidays and difficult to recruit and hold them.
In addition to this, researchers pointed out how “troubling” it is to know that in some cases the decision not to implant medical professionals in each ward is “increasingly strategic to reduce costs.”
As a result, those in detention experienced delays in evaluation, medication and treatment, and in some cases there is a waiting time of more than two hours, the report warned.
One person identified as Jim told the study:
A healthcare expert named Marie spoke to researchers about the impact that poor arrangements had on the workforce.
She said in one instance another healthcare professional had called in a short period of time because she was sick. This means that despite her base in another town, she had to cover them.
“My shift just came in right away,” she said.
“When I came out, it was the strangest thing about being physically and emotionally exhausted. I had to take a little nap on my way home.
“But that was my night shift, so by the time I got home I was still tired and shattered, all of this was running through me and I still couldn't sleep properly.”
The report noted that there was a “Zip Code Lottery” for access to medication due to variations on whether staff were qualified for prescriptions.
In addition to this, the report found examples of detainees documenting their belief that medical issues revealed by detainees are “untrue” or “exaggerated.”
It has been found that drugs are being withheld to treat conditions including epilepsy, cancer, diabetes, and more.
He also pointed out the contrast between the way nonclinical staff and clinical staff refer to detainees. In one location in Sunderland, medical experts said the detained person was “dependent on alcohol” and the non-clinical staff wrote “alcohol dependence.”
The report said that the language used in the custody logs “conveyed a level of disrespect” to detainees, and that their medical issues were addressed with “skepticism.”
The report said it was extended to drug-dependent detainees who suffer from withdrawal symptoms, finding other cases where people in detainees are not given proper care.
The report issued seven recommendations to improve care for people in detention.
- They “properly” detained healthcare professionals and provided them with “properly” resources.
- Sign up for all your healthcare professionals to our standardized drug list.
- Reminds all medical professionals that they are not detained for a minimum of six hours before taking the medication.
- All staff in detention should approach detainee health concerns with “curiosity” rather than skepticism.
- Methadone makes it accessible to everyone in a rehabilitation treatment program.
- They recognize people with alcohol and drug addiction in detention as vulnerable adults.
- Make sure that the detained people are properly referred to support services.
Dr. Reese, author of the report, said: “The current health regulations in police detention do not meet the criteria of “availability, accessibility, acceptability, quality” adapted from the universal declaration of human rights.
“We have provided recommendations to help provider businesses and police meet these minimum standards.”
