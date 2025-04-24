IARC and WHO Academy increase learning resources for World Vaccination Week

The International Institute for Cancer Research (IARC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) Academy are collaborating on this World Vaccination Week 2025 Creates human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination learning resources that are free to use by health and care workers around the world.

The theme for this year's World Vaccination Week is “Vaccinations are humanely possible for everyone” and encourages governments and healthcare workers to support strong immunization programs at the local and national level. Vaccinations have saved six lives per minute since 1974, and can save more lives based on these achievements.

Often called silent killers, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women around the world, causing cancer-related deaths, with most cases occurring in low- and middle-income countries.

HPV vaccines protect women from cervical cancer by preventing infection with the human papillomavirus. Recent evidence IARC shows that a single dose of HPV vaccine has an effectiveness of 80-90% to reduce HPV infection and prevent cervical cancer, demonstrating the optimal strategy for cervical cancer screening and treatment programs for use in different settings. Despite this strong evidence, only 15% of girls worldwide have been fully vaccinated against HPV by the age of 15.

Creating a dedicated IARC learning space whoacademy.org The platform, which includes self-pace courses, including HPV vaccinations, will be launched in 2024, allowing learners to benefit from courses and materials based on the latest evidence created and validated by international experts through IARC and partners. The platform is designed for inclusion and accessibility and adapts to learner profiles and contexts, including preferred language and educational background. Features like offline mode, progress updates, and mobile optimization ensure a smooth learning experience and address connectivity challenges.

Register in Academy Online Platform Sign up for the course today for free.