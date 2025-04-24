Health
Measles may be revived in the US, according to a Stanford medical-led study.
Why is measles endemic and not someone else?
LO: Measles is one of the most infectious diseases present, so the number of people who need immunity to prevent it from being present is very high. For example, polio, diphtheria and levelera are far more infected than Covid-19, but measles are in different ballparks, infecting up to 20 others in a completely susceptible population (though our model got 12 conservative estimates). Additionally, the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccines are particularly controversial due to the history of fraudulent medical research that has raised safety concerns. It has ultimately been shown that there is no association with autism. Measles is also more common all over the world, so travelers are more likely to regain it.
Kian: Travelers importing the disease are like a match, and the US is becoming less vaccinated. In measles, you're throwing a lot of matches and something will happen in the end.
What do you predict will happen if your child is getting vaccinated less?
Kian: If vaccinations drop by 10% today, measles cases will skyrocket to 11.1 million over the next 25 years. If vaccination rates are cut by half, it is expected for 25 years of 51.2 million measles, 9.9 million rubella, 4.3 million polio and 200 cases of diphtheria. This led to an estimated 51,200 children with post-measurement neurologic complications, 10,700 birth defects due to rubella, and 5,400 paralyzed from polio. Measles becomes endemic within five years, and rubella becomes endemic if it is under 20. Under these conditions, polio became endemic in about half the simulation in about 20 years.
What differences did you find at the state level?
Kian: Massachusetts had a high vaccination rate and was consistently at low risk. Both California and Texas have been at increased risk, even after a large population size, as vaccination rates for both declined and there are many trips to those states. The numbers could be underestimated as our model assumed that infections had not spread to state lineages.
Who is at risk if these diseases become more widespread?
LO: Those who are not vaccinated are at the highest risk of infection, with severe complications at the most. It includes babies between 6 and 12 months of age who have declined antibodies from their mothers but are not eligible for the first dose of the MMR vaccine. Others are at risk too. Immunodeficiency people, a significant portion of the US population, can also be at risk. The impact of a decline in vaccinations is not immediately, but we have finally found that the worst complications from diseases most clinicians today have not encountered thanks to decades of vaccination.
Which of your scenarios is most likely to unfold?
LO: What can be expected is that vaccine coverage continues to decline, measles is becoming larger and more frequent, and measles is finally endemic again. Hopefully, some of the unvaccinated population is seeking vaccinations as a result, allowing state and local public health departments to continue their important work in outbreak response and reestablish exclusion. That may be the case. Once the major changes in vaccination schedules, policies and coverage of childhood start to really diminish, we enter a world of worrying about illnesses like polio and rubella, which will probably take over a decade. If that happens, you cannot flip the switch. When these diseases are released, it takes time.
Based on these results, what should parents, providers and others do?
LO: I encourage parents who are unsure about vaccinations to discuss this with their pediatricians and believe in our healthcare providers. We hope that our research will provide data to help federal and state officials, the Vaccine Guidelines Committee and others understand what will happen if decisions are made that lead to lower vaccinations.
With measles, we are in the cusp. Increased vaccination levels by just 5% reduces the number of measles cases and safely leaves you back to endemic levels. These are small percentages of the kind that can actually be a turning point. Here, it is empowering that small segments of the population can make a difference.
Kian: It is worth highlighting that these diseases are preventable and therefore should not be actually litigated at this point. Everything above zero is tragic. When we're talking about potentially thousands or millions, that's immeasurable.
Researchers from Baylor School of Medicine, Rice University and Texas A&M University contributed to this study.
A grant from the National Institutes of Health (T32AI007502) supported this study.
|
Sources
2/ https://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2025/04/measles-vaccination.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former und -hockey coach Dave Hakstol on Dane Jackson takes over: “He's going to do great work” – Inforum
- How Donald Trump caused a political earthquake in Canada
- China says there are no negotiations with the Trump administration on prices
- Jokowi did not attend the alleged trial of a false diploma because Prabowo was sent to the Vatican
- Measles may be revived in the US, according to a Stanford medical-led study.
- Pti leaders among 17 charges in the May 9 case
- Nigel Farage 'S Reform UK: YouGOV POLL winning the next general election
- Coco Gauff takes Miu Miu and a new balance to the tennis court
- Europe taken in a dilemma while Donald Trump and Xi Jinping fight a first tariff war post
- India will identify, trace, punish all the terrorists and their donors: PM Modi –
- Small Business Owners with General Uncertainty 'Graple
- Elon Musk went back from DOGE to focus on Tesla