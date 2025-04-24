Why is measles endemic and not someone else?

LO: Measles is one of the most infectious diseases present, so the number of people who need immunity to prevent it from being present is very high. For example, polio, diphtheria and levelera are far more infected than Covid-19, but measles are in different ballparks, infecting up to 20 others in a completely susceptible population (though our model got 12 conservative estimates). Additionally, the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccines are particularly controversial due to the history of fraudulent medical research that has raised safety concerns. It has ultimately been shown that there is no association with autism. Measles is also more common all over the world, so travelers are more likely to regain it.

Kian: Travelers importing the disease are like a match, and the US is becoming less vaccinated. In measles, you're throwing a lot of matches and something will happen in the end.

What do you predict will happen if your child is getting vaccinated less?

Kian: If vaccinations drop by 10% today, measles cases will skyrocket to 11.1 million over the next 25 years. If vaccination rates are cut by half, it is expected for 25 years of 51.2 million measles, 9.9 million rubella, 4.3 million polio and 200 cases of diphtheria. This led to an estimated 51,200 children with post-measurement neurologic complications, 10,700 birth defects due to rubella, and 5,400 paralyzed from polio. Measles becomes endemic within five years, and rubella becomes endemic if it is under 20. Under these conditions, polio became endemic in about half the simulation in about 20 years.

What differences did you find at the state level?

Kian: Massachusetts had a high vaccination rate and was consistently at low risk. Both California and Texas have been at increased risk, even after a large population size, as vaccination rates for both declined and there are many trips to those states. The numbers could be underestimated as our model assumed that infections had not spread to state lineages.

Who is at risk if these diseases become more widespread?

LO: Those who are not vaccinated are at the highest risk of infection, with severe complications at the most. It includes babies between 6 and 12 months of age who have declined antibodies from their mothers but are not eligible for the first dose of the MMR vaccine. Others are at risk too. Immunodeficiency people, a significant portion of the US population, can also be at risk. The impact of a decline in vaccinations is not immediately, but we have finally found that the worst complications from diseases most clinicians today have not encountered thanks to decades of vaccination.

Which of your scenarios is most likely to unfold?

LO: What can be expected is that vaccine coverage continues to decline, measles is becoming larger and more frequent, and measles is finally endemic again. Hopefully, some of the unvaccinated population is seeking vaccinations as a result, allowing state and local public health departments to continue their important work in outbreak response and reestablish exclusion. That may be the case. Once the major changes in vaccination schedules, policies and coverage of childhood start to really diminish, we enter a world of worrying about illnesses like polio and rubella, which will probably take over a decade. If that happens, you cannot flip the switch. When these diseases are released, it takes time.

Based on these results, what should parents, providers and others do?

LO: I encourage parents who are unsure about vaccinations to discuss this with their pediatricians and believe in our healthcare providers. We hope that our research will provide data to help federal and state officials, the Vaccine Guidelines Committee and others understand what will happen if decisions are made that lead to lower vaccinations.

With measles, we are in the cusp. Increased vaccination levels by just 5% reduces the number of measles cases and safely leaves you back to endemic levels. These are small percentages of the kind that can actually be a turning point. Here, it is empowering that small segments of the population can make a difference.

Kian: It is worth highlighting that these diseases are preventable and therefore should not be actually litigated at this point. Everything above zero is tragic. When we're talking about potentially thousands or millions, that's immeasurable.

Researchers from Baylor School of Medicine, Rice University and Texas A&M University contributed to this study.

A grant from the National Institutes of Health (T32AI007502) supported this study.