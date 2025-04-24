Severe menstrual disorders associated with poor quality of life and tension relationships





According to the group of each subscale (PMDD, control), the mean WHOQOL-BREF score and standard error mean for each subscale. credit: PLOS 1 (2025). doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0322314

A study led by Dr. Sophie Hodz of our School of Psychology revealed the hidden effects of premenstrual unpleasant disorders (PMDD) on quality of life and relationships. PMDD is a severe, cyclical, hormone-based mood disorder that affects 2% to 5% of people who are menstruating around the world. This study examined the sacrifices of people living in this condition and their partners, which had previously been relatively unknown. The paper is Published In the journal PLOS 1. Quality of life and relationship A study involving more than 400 individuals revealed that participants with PMDD reported reduced quality of life and relationships. The findings highlighted a variety of challenges, including physical, psychological, social and environmental aspects of life. Patients with PMDD (216), who accounted for more than 50% of respondents, expressed a low sense of intimacy, trust and passion within the relationship. Impact on partners The findings were also reflected by patient partners, who showed broad impact on their quality of life and relationships. This study compared the responses of 92 partners in PMDD patients. Menstrual cycle However, there is no PMDD. Individual partners with PMDD expressed feelings of high stress, reduced personal growth and value, difficulty or ability within the role of caregiving, and general sense of unsupported sensations. They also reported similar levels of grievance in their relationship with people living in this condition. However, both patients and partners agreed that “love” and “commitment” were not affected. What is PMDD? PMDD is often mistaken for PMS (premenstrual syndrome), but the severity and impact of the two conditions vary widely. PM is a gentle mood change, irritability, and Physical discomfort Before the period, PMDD is far beyond that, leading to serious mood disorders, severe anxiety, depression, anger, and even suicidal thoughts. These symptoms occur in the luteal phase (1-2 weeks before menstruation) and usually disappear immediately after the period begins. Future research These findings suggest that more future clinical studies should aim to develop PMDD-specific interventions that support both PMDD and those of others. partner. Dr. Hodgetts' ongoing work with IAPMD aims to dig deeper into aspects of the relationships affected by PMDD. Future research plans include follow-up studies that include interviews and focus groups with PMDD patients and their loved ones to better identify areas for intervention and inform the development of support strategies. Additionally, the collaboration explores experiences of being treated for PMDD and investigating the intersection of PMDD and NeuroDivergence. detail:

Sophie Hodgetts et al., examining the effects of premenstrual discomfort disorder (PMDD) on lifestyle and relationship quality: an online cross-sectional study; PLOS 1 (2025). doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0322314 Provided by

Durham University





